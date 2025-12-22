Three Biggest Storylines To Watch When Virginia Faces Missouri In The Gator Bowl

Game week is officially here.

Virginia will play in the Tayslayer Gator Bowl against Missouri and is looking to close its 2025 season off strong. Let’s take a look at some key storylines heading into the matchup on Saturday.

1. Can Virginia capture its first 11-win season in program history?

Oct 1, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliot talks with running back coach Keith Gaither during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Almost unfathomable to think about, but the Cavaliers have never had an 11-win season in their program history. The most games they have won in their 122-year history are 10 games. The last time they accomplished that feat was in 1989, prior to its 2025 season. Virginia has been a team that has been led by its defense who is ranked No.24 in total defense giviing up an average of 313.3 yards per game. Their defense didn’t have its best game against Duke and Darian Mensah in the ACC Championship game, but made big plays to give them a chance to win the game in overtime. Virginia came up short 27-20 missing out on the first 11 win season in program history. They have another chance to make that a reality against Missouri.

2. Can Virginia Slow Down Missouri's Rushing Attack?

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Coming into this game, Virginia has the No. 22-ranked rush defense only giving up 110.5 rushing yards per game. They also rank No.18 in yards per rush only giving up 3.32. However, they are facing one of the best running backs in the nation in Ahmad Hardy. Hardy recently re-signed with Missouri a few days ago to return for the 2026 season. He rushed for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was the nation’s second leading rusher. Hardy is also looking to close in on the single-season rushing record in Missouri history and is just 68 yards short of the record set by Cody Shrader. Missouri has the No.8 rushing attack in the nation and is the mark of their offense. With Beau Pribula transferring, it will be a storyline to watch on Saturday with the bulk of the offense likely coming from the ground game.

3. Can Chandler Morris finish strong?

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks on during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Morris has been a great addition for the Hoos this season and has been leading them to new heights under head coach Tony Elliot. He is the reason they were in the ACC Championship game in the first place. Morris has thrown for 2,802 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The concerning part is his last three games, which were pivotal for the Cavaliers in making the College Football Playoff. In those three games, he threw for 714 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. Now granted two of those three games were against Duke, but if he could have performed better, Virginia might have been in the College Football Playoff. Those three games don’t detract from how great an addition he has been in 2025, but he has a chance to help Virginia make history on Saturday with a win. The Hoos will need Morris to play at a high level to make that a reality.

