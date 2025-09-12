Virginia vs William & Mary: Three Keys to Victory for the Cavaliers
The Virginia Cavaliers appeared to have a lot of momentum as a program heading into last week's game vs NC State. While they had only beaten Coastal Carolina, UVA looked impressive and they had a real shot to win in Raleigh.
They did not win, though, despite putting up over 500 yards of offense. Crucial red zone mistakes killed any momentum this team had, and they dropped to 1-1. While the schedule is still favorable and the game against the Wolfpack did not count in the conference standings, it felt like a missed opportunity.
Now Virginia turns their focus towards an in-state FCS opponent William & Mary. Virginia is favored by quite a bit and here is how they will get the win.
1. Run, run, run
I want to see Virginia continue to run the ball and be explosive like they did last week. Of course, J'Mari Taylor was the leader in the backfield for last week, but I want to see if Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn can get involved this week.
Taylor is one of two players in the country with at least five rushing touchdowns in the first two weeks of the 2025 college football season. He is coming off a 17-carry, 150-yard, three-touchdown performance at NC State (Sept. 6). Taylor currently leads the ACC yards per carry (6.74).
Earlier this week, head coach Tony Elliott talked about the strides that Taylor had made when it comes to leadership:
"Just being himself. I think one of the challenges for any of these guys that are coming into a new program is you gotta try and figure out your identity and your role, but it starts with being yourself. And so he came in very humble, and he was a guy that was pushing 2,000 rush yards in his career, 23 plus touchdowns. played a lot of football. So he just was himself and fit in really well with the other guys in the running back room and just went to work. If you meet Jamari, he's very blue collar, doesn't say a lot, a student of the game.He's always seeking to get better. He's always asking ways to improve. He takes coaching well. So I think he just came in and was himself and it, garnered the respect of his teammates, which allowed him to go out to practice and in scrimmage situations and just be himself and find ways to make the routine play. But then also show that he has the ability to hit the home run when it presents itself."
Taylor is going to have the opportunity to have a big day on Saturday and further cement his status as RB1, but I want to see other guys get involved this week.
2. Cam Ross bounce back game
Cam Ross was electric in week one vs Coastal Carolina, but was relatively held in check against NC State. Ross ended with 40 yards on five catches and was pretty good on special teams, but it was a far cry from what he was able to do vs Coastal.
He is one of eight players nationally with a kickoff return touchdown this season. Highlighted by a 48-yard return at NC State that set up a touchdown, Ross became the first UVA returner to earn ACC Specialist of the Week in back-to-back weeks. Ross leads ACC and is second nationally in all-purpose yards (182 ypg).
3. No Turnovers
Virginia has played mostly clean football through two weeks, but an interception from Morris sealed the game last week. When you are facing an overmatched opponent, the last thing you want to do is give them hope by turning the ball over
William & Mary is No. 2 total defense in the CAA and No. 15 among all FCS teams, allowing 280 yards per game. The Cavaliers are averaging 484 yards of total offense in their first two games, including a 514-yard output at NC State last Saturday, its third 500-yard performance under head coach Tony Elliott.
Dating back to last season, W&M has forced at least one turnover in 12 consecutive games, totaling 17 turnovers during that span. Virginia went without committing a turnover in its first 118 minutes and 58 seconds of the 2025 season before an interception in the end zone against NC State.