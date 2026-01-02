The transfer portal strikes again, this time claiming one of the Virginia Cavaliers' younger stars, Kameron Courtney. Since the portal opened today, UVA players have been hustling and making moves, some of whom include defensive lineman Hunter Osborne, linebacker Maddox Marcellus and quarterback Grady Brosterhous.

Both sides of the ball need work at this point when it comes to Virginia's roster, as it's starting to dwindle. However, this means that the head coach, Tony Elliott, has more room to add in new talent and experience, both of which would benefit his program.

Of course, saying farewell to Courtney is less than ideal, but as with most players entering the transfer portal, he is likely searching for more opportunities. A different program could fit the bill for the 5-foot-11, 193-pound sophomore.

What Does This Mean for UVA?

Sep 13, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney (5) scores a touchdown past William & Mary Tribe defensive back Jaden Ratliff (8) during the first half at Scott Stadium.

Simply put, Courtney's absence on the field will leave a noticeable opening. He now adds his name to the list of wide receivers UVA is losing to the portal, including Andre Green Jr. and Suderian Harrison. This marks three receiver spots that will need to be carefully filled. If Elliott wants to see UVA make progress next season, he will need to start making moves.

The loss of Courtney will be the most devastating, primarily due to his level of production and his rising talent. If he can perform this well as a sophomore, only time will tell how well he can perform in his later collegiate years. In his announcement, Courtney was sure to give credit to his coaches and teammates. As he stated, per Preston Willett of The Sabre:

"... Thank you to my coaches, strength staff, athletic trainers, and support staff for believing in me, pushing me, and helping me grow both on and off the field. I am grateful for the relationships, lessons, and memories that will stay with me forever. I appreciate the opportunity to develop as a player and as a person, and I'm excited for what God has planned next. With that being said, I will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal."

UVA WR Kameron Courtney announces on Instagram he will enter the transfer portal.



The sophomore had 25 catches for 234 yards this season. pic.twitter.com/DcUZIR4LPl — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) January 2, 2026

This is only the beginning of what could be a long string of moves made in college football, but particularly for Virginia. Elliott has his hands full at this time with plenty of decisions that have yet to be made. Roster spots are opening up rather quickly — how will Elliott proceed with the portal moving forward?

