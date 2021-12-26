Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Fenway Bowl Between Virginia and SMU Officially Canceled

    The inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl will not be played due to COVID-19 issues in the Virginia football program
    The inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl will not be played in 2021. It was officially announced on Sunday that the Fenway Bowl between Virginia and SMU, which was originally scheduled for December 29th, has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Virginia football program. 

    "The University of Virginia is no longer able to participate in Wednesday's Wasabi Fenway Bowl game due to the number of COVID cases impacting its roster, preventing safe participation," the Fenway Bowl said in a statement. "As a result of this withdrawal, the game and associated activities will no longer take place." 

    "Though we are all disappointed that the Wasabi Fenway Bowl will not be played this year, we are grateful to our community partners, sponsors, volunteers, and stakeholders for their hard work to introduce college bowl season to Fenway Park," the statement continued. "We'd like to extend that appreciation to both schools and fanbases for their enthusiastic support. We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl."

