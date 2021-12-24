Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Braxton Key Leads Delaware Blue Coats to G League AT&T Winter Showcase Championship

    Key scored 28 points in the Championship Game and the Blue Coats took home the $100,000 cash prize
    Braxton Key has another championship under his belt.

    The former Cavalier led the Delaware Blue Coats to the NBA G League AT&T Winter Showcase Championship in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. In the Championship Game against the Oklahoma City Blue, Key recorded an impressive 28-point, 11-rebound double-double as the Blue Coats took down the Blue 104-98 to claim the Winter Showcase Championship trophy and the $100,000 cash prize.

    Key also had a double-double in Delaware’s 122-108 victory over the South Bay Lakers in the semifinals of the Winter Showcase, finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and a team high +/- of +22.

    Key is currently averaging 13.1 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game in just under 26 minutes played per game in the NBA G League. 

