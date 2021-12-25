Watch: Brennan Armstrong Makes His Case for UVA’s Transfer Portal Players to Return

With just a few days remaining until the Fenway Bowl, several Cavaliers remain in the transfer portal, including starters on both sides of the ball. Many of these players have indicated that they will wait until after the Fenway Bowl on December 29th to make a decision on where they will play football next season. Even though a few of these players reportedly hold offers from several schools in the transfer portal, they appear to be waiting to see who new head coach Tony Elliott hires for various positions on the coaching staff, which will also apparently take place shortly after the bowl game, before making their decisions.

Brennan Armstrong is also faced with an important decision regarding the future of his football career, but the Virginia quarterback says the transfer portal is not one of his options. Armstrong, who had a record-breaking season leading the UVA offense this year, is deciding between declaring for the NFL Draft or returning to Virginia for another season. When he spoke to the media on Wednesday, Armstrong had not received feedback from the NFL, which will tell him whether the NFL evaluates him as a first or second round pick or if he should return to college football.

“I don’t know yet, we’ll find out after the bowl game,” Armstrong said on Wednesday regarding his future with the UVA football program. “I still haven’t decided myself, so I can’t tell you yet.”

Armstrong’s uncertain future with the Cavaliers has not stopped him from campaigning for his teammates in the transfer portal to come back to Virginia.

“We’ve been here for a long time, why would you want to go? There’s unknowns at other schools. There’s knowns here,” Armstrong said when asked what he is telling his teammates in the transfer portal to try to convince them to come back to UVA. “There’s a new coach, but there’s still knowns here. You’re very cemented here compared to other places. Just ask them if they want to play with me one more year.”

Armstrong went on to say that having more players decide to come back to Virginia will make the decision about his own future more difficult. He also acknowledged that it was a tough decision for all of the players in the portal and that there are “a lot of moving parts.”

Armstrong answered the questions about his future as best as he could, but he maintained that his focus is on winning the Fenway Bowl against SMU and sending off head coach Bronco Mendenhall with a victory in his final game.

