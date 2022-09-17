Skip to main content
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU

Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion
Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion via last-second field goal by Brendan Farrell. Watch some of Elliott's opening comments from the postgame press conference:

