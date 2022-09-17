WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU

Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion via last-second field goal by Brendan Farrell. Watch some of Elliott's opening comments from the postgame press conference:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Averts Upset Bid by Old Dominion on Game-Winning Field Goal

No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Falls at Boston College in ACC Opener

UVA Men's Soccer Loses Heartbreaker to Notre Dame

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Wing Rakease Passmore

UVA Basketball Recruiting Target Sets Decision Date

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week