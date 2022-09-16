UVA Basketball Recruiting Target Sets Decision Date

Shortly after Virginia added a second verbal commitment to its basketball recruiting class of 2023 in four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude, another one of UVA's offered targets in the 2023 class has set his decision date.

Taison Chatman, a four-star combo guard from Minneapolis, will announce his college choice on Tuesday, September 20th at 8pm ET. Chatman included Virginia in his top five along with Xavier, Kansas, Minnesota, and Ohio State back in mid-July, but in reality, it seems the Cavaliers have been out of the running for a long time.

Chatman never took a visit to UVA and it seems Tony Bennett and company have prioritized other recruits at the combo guard/shooting guard positions instead, such as Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT), Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA), and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ), who announced his commitment to Virginia on Wednesday. The Cavaliers are still in hot pursuit of Jackson and Cosby, but appear to have long called off the dogs in the hunt for Chatman.

Ohio State is the leading favorite to land Chatman's commitment across the major recruiting services. There are three crystal ball predictions registered on 247Sports in favor of the Buckeyes getting Chatman and Rivals and On3 both say Ohio State is the leader as well.

Virginia is hoping to land at least one more verbal commit in the class of 2023 to join four-stars Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, ID) and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ). In addition to Chatman, UVA has made the most recent cut lists for:

SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)

