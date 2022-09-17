No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Falls at Boston College in ACC Opener

In a rematch of the quarterfinals of the 2021 ACC Field Hockey Championship, a 2-0 victory for UVA, No. 21 Boston College got some revenge, beating the No. 9-ranked Virginia field hockey team 2-1 on Friday afternoon in Newton, Massachusetts.

UVA outshot Boston College 8-7 in the match, but six of the Eagles' seven shots came in a first half that they essentially dominated from start to finish. Boston College struck first midway through the first quarter on a penalty corner goal by Peyton Hale, assisted by Martina Giacchino and Sarah Johnson. The Eagles cashed in on one of just two penalty corners they had in the entire match as compared to six corners for UVA.

Virginia goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy made three saves in the first half to keep the margin at one goal. BC came out of the halftime intermission aggressive, as Victoria Arra found the back of the cage with a backhanded goal just 41 seconds into the third quarter to double the Eagles' lead.

Now trailing 2-0, UVA faced a severe uphill battle, but the Hoos never gave up. The Virginia defense straightened itself out and did not surrender another Boston College shot attempt for the remainder of the match.

Noa Boterman got the Cavaliers on the board in the final seconds of the third period. Lindsay Dickinson served in a penalty corner and Meghen Hengerer set up the ball at the top of the circle, where Boterman blasted a clean shot into the back left corner of the cage for her second goal of the season.

UVA would get a few more decent scoring chances in the fourth quarter, including two penalty corners and three shots. The Cavaliers also pulled their goalie to play with a numbers advantage for the final four minutes. But all of those efforts did not yield an equalizer as Boston College held on to complete the upset.

Virginia falls to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. UVA returns home to face No. 13 Saint Joseph's on Sunday at 2pm.

