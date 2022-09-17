Skip to main content
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Wing Rakease Passmore

Rakease Passmore/IG

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Wing Rakease Passmore

The No. 51 overall recruit in the class of 2024 picked up an offer from Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers on Friday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This week marked the beginning of the fall recruiting period for college basketball coaches. Tony Bennett and company have hit the recruiting trail hard, checking in on targets in the recruiting classes of 2023, 2024, and 2025. While Virginia is hopeful to land a third verbal commit for 2023 to join Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude, who announced his commitment to UVA on Wednesday, the Cavaliers have begun to focus their attention on recruits in the class of 2024. 

On Friday night, Virginia extended a scholarship offer to 2024 four-star wing Rakease Passmore out of Asheville, North Carolina. 

Passmore is listed as a 6'5" shooting guard on 247Sports, but more recent reports indicate he is closer to 6'6" and plays the small forward position. 247 rates Passmore as the No. 51 overall prospect in the class of 2024, the No. 12 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina. 

Virginia joins a long list of potential suitors for Passmore, who holds offers from almost 20 programs, including Auburn, USC, NC State, Wake Forest, Houston, LSU, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Murray State. 

Check out some of Passmore's AAU highlights from this summer in the video below:

Virginia has now extended offers to seven players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)
CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)
SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)
SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)
SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)
PG Dedan Thomas (Henderson, NV)
SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

UVA Basketball Recruiting Target Sets Decision Date

WATCH: Virginia Football Coaches Preview Old Dominion

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

Exhibitions vs. Maryland and ECU Highlight UVA Baseball Fall Schedule

Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson and safety Antonio Clary celebrate after making a stop against Illinois.
Football

Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

By Matt Newton
Taison Chatman top five
Basketball

UVA Basketball Recruiting Target Sets Decision Date

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers head football coach Tony Elliott
Football

WATCH: Virginia Football Coaches Preview Old Dominion

By Matt Newton
Junior defenseman Aidan O'Connor celebrates after scoring a goal for the Virginia men's soccer team.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia baseball releases fall schedule
Baseball

Scrimmages vs. Maryland and East Carolina Highlight UVA Baseball Fall Schedule

By Matt Newton
Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Reece Beekman, and Kadin Shedrick pose for the camera during a Virginia men's basketball game.
Basketball

Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment

By Matt Newton
Virginia defensive back Darrius Bratton
Football

Virginia Football Week 3 Injury Report

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's golf wins Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida
All Sports

Ben James Goes Bogey-Free, UVA Men's Golf Wins Streamsong Invitational

By Matt Newton