WATCH: Virginia Coordinators React to Duke Loss

Hear what defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had to say following UVA's loss at Duke

Watch the video below to hear what UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had to say in their postgame press conferences following Virginia's 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night: 

Virginia Lands Commitment From Indianapolis Safety Trent Baker-Booker

WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on Virginia's 38-17 Loss to Duke

Helpless Hoos: Duke Routs Virginia 38-17

Virginia Men's Soccer Pulls Upset at No. 10 Pittsburgh 3-1

UVA Field Hockey Takes Down No. 5 Louisville 2-0

Ty Jerome Traded to Houston from OKC, Expected to be Waived by Rockets

Virginia Basketball Offers New 2023 Recruiting Target

