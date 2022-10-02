Skip to main content
Virginia Lands Commitment From Indianapolis Safety Trent Baker-Booker

Trent Baker-Booker/Tw

Virginia Lands Commitment From Indianapolis Safety Trent Baker-Booker

Baker-Booker announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on Saturday night

It wasn't all bad news for the UVA football program this weekend. Virginia picked up a 2023 recruiting commitment from Indianapolis safety Trent Baker-Booker late on Saturday night. 

While Virginia's trip to Durham this weekend was hardly a success, the Cavaliers can at the very least appreciate a much-needed victory on the recruiting trail. Last weekend, a loss at Syracuse was worsened by the decommitment of defensive lineman Rodney Lora. This time around, some news on the recruiting front might serve to take away the sting of the loss as the Hoos land a commitment from a talented and athletic defensive back. 

At 6'3", Baker-Booker has the height and athleticism to defend against big and physical receivers. He has shown tremendous playmaking abilities and ball skills through the first half of his senior season at Lawrence Central, the same Indianapolis high school that produced UVA basketball legend Kyle Guy. 

Click here to watch Trent Baker-Booker's midseason highlights.

UVA defensive backs coach Curome Cox went to see Baker-Booker play in Indianapolis earlier this fall and the star safety took a visit to Virginia in mid-September, after which he earned an official scholarship offer from the Cavaliers. 

It didn't take long for Baker-Booker to make his decision, as he committed to Virginia just two weeks later over offers from Ohio, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Illinois, and Illinois State. 

With the commitment of Trent Baker-Booker, Virginia is back up to 12 verbal commits in its recruiting class of 2023:

  • offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)
  • running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)
  • defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)
  • wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)
  • tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)
  • running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)
  • cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th
  • linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)
  • quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)
  • athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)
  • offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)
  • defensive back Trent Baker-Booker (committed October 1st)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on Virginia's 38-17 Loss to Duke

Helpless Hoos: Duke Routs Virginia 38-17

Virginia Men's Soccer Pulls Upset at No. 10 Pittsburgh 3-1

UVA Field Hockey Takes Down No. 5 Louisville 2-0

Ty Jerome Traded to Houston from OKC, Expected to be Waived by Rockets

Virginia Basketball Offers New 2023 Recruiting Target

Tony Bennett in 'Tier 1' of The Athletic's College Basketball Coaches

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliot reacts during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on Virginia's 38-17 Loss to Duke

By Matt Newton
Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) jumps to score a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Football

Helpless Hoos: Duke Routs Virginia 38-17

By Matt Newton
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard and Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong
Football

Virginia vs. Duke Football | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) passes the ball under pressure from Duke Blue Devils defensive end Michael Reese (59) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football at Duke

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers running back Ronnie Walker Jr. (32) carries the ball past Duke Blue Devils safety Jalen Alexander (32) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
All Sports

Virginia Men's Soccer Pulls Upset at No. 10 Pittsburgh 3-1

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks attempts to catch a pass against the Duke Blue Devils.
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances at Duke

By Matt Newton
Dani Mendez-Trendler celebrates after scoring a goal for the Virginia field hockey team.
All Sports

UVA Field Hockey Takes Down No. 5 Louisville 2-0

By Matt Newton