Virginia Lands Commitment From Indianapolis Safety Trent Baker-Booker

It wasn't all bad news for the UVA football program this weekend. Virginia picked up a 2023 recruiting commitment from Indianapolis safety Trent Baker-Booker late on Saturday night.

While Virginia's trip to Durham this weekend was hardly a success, the Cavaliers can at the very least appreciate a much-needed victory on the recruiting trail. Last weekend, a loss at Syracuse was worsened by the decommitment of defensive lineman Rodney Lora. This time around, some news on the recruiting front might serve to take away the sting of the loss as the Hoos land a commitment from a talented and athletic defensive back.

At 6'3", Baker-Booker has the height and athleticism to defend against big and physical receivers. He has shown tremendous playmaking abilities and ball skills through the first half of his senior season at Lawrence Central, the same Indianapolis high school that produced UVA basketball legend Kyle Guy.

Click here to watch Trent Baker-Booker's midseason highlights.

UVA defensive backs coach Curome Cox went to see Baker-Booker play in Indianapolis earlier this fall and the star safety took a visit to Virginia in mid-September, after which he earned an official scholarship offer from the Cavaliers.

It didn't take long for Baker-Booker to make his decision, as he committed to Virginia just two weeks later over offers from Ohio, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Illinois, and Illinois State.

With the commitment of Trent Baker-Booker, Virginia is back up to 12 verbal commits in its recruiting class of 2023:

offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)

running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)

defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)

wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)

tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)

running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)

cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th

linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)

quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)

athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)

offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)

defensive back Trent Baker-Booker (committed October 1st)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

