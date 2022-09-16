WATCH: Virginia Football Coaches Preview Old Dominion

Ahead of Virginia's week three matchup against Old Dominion on Saturday, hear from UVA head coach Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski as they preview the matchup with the Monarchs and what the Cavaliers have to do to get back in the win column this weekend.

Watch the video below to see Elliott, Kitchings, and Rudzinski preview the game against Old Dominion:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

Exhibitions vs. Maryland and ECU Highlight UVA Baseball Fall Schedule

Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment

Virginia Football Week 3 Injury Report

Ben James Goes Bogey-Free, UVA Men's Golf Wins Streamsong Invitational

Four-Star Elijah Gertrude Commits to Virginia Basketball

Virginia Women's Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced