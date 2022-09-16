Skip to main content
WATCH: Virginia Football Coaches Preview Old Dominion

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

WATCH: Virginia Football Coaches Preview Old Dominion

Hear from Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings, and John Rudzinski ahead of UVA's game against ODU
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ahead of Virginia's week three matchup against Old Dominion on Saturday, hear from UVA head coach Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski as they preview the matchup with the Monarchs and what the Cavaliers have to do to get back in the win column this weekend. 

Watch the video below to see Elliott, Kitchings, and Rudzinski preview the game against Old Dominion:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

Exhibitions vs. Maryland and ECU Highlight UVA Baseball Fall Schedule

Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment

Virginia Football Week 3 Injury Report

Ben James Goes Bogey-Free, UVA Men's Golf Wins Streamsong Invitational

Four-Star Elijah Gertrude Commits to Virginia Basketball

Virginia Women's Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Junior defenseman Aidan O'Connor celebrates after scoring a goal for the Virginia men's soccer team.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia baseball releases fall schedule
Baseball

Scrimmages vs. Maryland and East Carolina Highlight UVA Baseball Fall Schedule

By Matt Newton
Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Reece Beekman, and Kadin Shedrick pose for the camera during a Virginia men's basketball game.
Basketball

Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment

By Matt Newton
Virginia defensive back Darrius Bratton
Football

Virginia Football Week 3 Injury Report

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's golf wins Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida
All Sports

Ben James Goes Bogey-Free, UVA Men's Golf Wins Streamsong Invitational

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude announced his commitment to the Virginia men's basketball program.
Basketball

Four-Star Elijah Gertrude Commits to Virginia Basketball

By Matt Newton
Mir McLean and Taylor Valladay embrace after the UVA women's basketball team's victory over Pittsburgh.
All Sports

Virginia Women's Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced

By Matt Newton
Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings comments on the UVA offense ahead of the game against Old Dominion.
Football

WATCH: OC Des Kitchings Addresses UVA's Offensive Struggles Ahead of ODU

By Matt Newton