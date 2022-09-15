Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment

On Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ) became the second recruit to verbally commit to the Virginia basketball recruiting class of 2023, joining fellow four-star Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, ID). Taking Gertrude and Buchanan's commitments into account, we're going to update Virginia's scholarship chart for the foreseeable future.

Here is a forecast of Virginia's scholarship picture where you can see who the Cavaliers are scheduled to have on scholarship on the roster for the next five seasons:

2022-2023 2023-2024 2024-2025 2025-2026 2026-2027 Kihei Clark (5th) Reece Beekman (Sr.) Taine Murray (Sr.) Isaac Traudt (Sr.) Blake Buchanan (Sr.) Jayden Gardner (5th) Kadin Shedrick (Sr.) Isaac Traudt (Jr.) Isaac McKneely (Sr.) Elijah Gertrude (Sr.) Ben Vander Plas (5th) Taine Murray (Jr.) Isaac McKneely (Jr.) Leon Bond (Sr.) Armaan Franklin (Sr.) Isaac Traudt (So.) Leon Bond (Jr.) Ryan Dunn (Sr.) Francisco Caffaro (Sr.) Isaac McKneely (So.) Ryan Dunn (Jr.) Blake Buchanan (Jr.) Reece Beekman (Jr.) Leon Bond (So.) Blake Buchanan (So.) Elijah Gertrude (Jr.) Kadin Shedrick (Jr.) Ryan Dunn (So.) Elijah Gertrude (So.) Taine Murray (So.) Blake Buchanan (Fr.) Isaac Traudt (Fr.) Elijah Gertrude (Fr.) Isaac McKneely (Fr.) Leon Bond (Fr.) Ryan Dunn (Fr.)

Notes

The 2020-2021 season continues to be a "freebie" season that does not count against a player's eligibility. Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner have exercised their right to return to Virginia for a fifth season of college basketball. Players like Armaan Franklin and Francisco Caffaro, who will be fourth-year seniors in 2022-2023, could still decide to come back for an additional season as well. Those possibilities are not reflected in the chart above.

With Ben Vander Plas transferring to UVA from Ohio back in April, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have filled 12 of their 13 scholarship spots for the 2022-2023 basketball season. It seems highly unlikely that there will be any more roster changes with the season less than two months away, so it appears that the one remaining scholarship will find its way to a deserving walk-on sometime this season.

Scholarship Count

2022-2023 : Virginia has one scholarship open for the 2022-2023 season.

2023-2024 : Virginia has four scholarships open for the 2023-2024 season. If Armaan Franklin and Francisco Caffaro choose to utilize their optional fifth year of eligibility, UVA would have two scholarships open for that season, which could be filled with additional class of 2023 high school recruits or transfers.

2024-2025 : Virginia has six scholarships open for the 2024-2025 season. If Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick choose to utilize their optional fifth year of eligibility, UVA would have four spots open for that season to be filled with class of 2024 high school recruits or transfers.

2025-2026 : Virginia has seven scholarships open for the 2025-2026 season. Taine Murray, who will be a fourth-year senior in 2024-2025, will not have the option for a fifth season in 2025-2026.

