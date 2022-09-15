Skip to main content
Exhibitions vs. Maryland and ECU Highlight UVA Baseball Fall Schedule

Olivia Taylor/Virginia Athletics

Exhibitions vs. Maryland and ECU Highlight UVA Baseball Fall Schedule

The Virginia baseball team released its fall schedule on Thursday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Virginia baseball team released its fall schedule on Thursday. In the month of October, the Cavaliers will play nine intrasquad games as part of their annual Orange and Blue World Series as well as two exhibition games against East Carolina and Maryland. 

The 2022 Orange and Blue World Series features nine games organized into three three-game series beginning on Monday, October 3rd at Disharoon Park. 

2022 Orange & Blue World Series
Monday, Oct. 3
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Thursday, Oct. 6
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Thursday, Oct. 13
Friday, Oct. 14
Sunday, Oct. 16
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Tuesday, Oct. 25

UVA will also host an exhibition game against Maryland at Disharoon Park on Saturday, October 22nd. The Cavaliers will conclude fall ball with a road trip to Greenville, where their 2022 season came to an end, to take on East Carolina on October 29th. 

All of Virginia's home exhibition games at Disharoon Park will be open to the public and free admission. Game times will be announced at a later date. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment

Virginia Football Week 3 Injury Report

Ben James Goes Bogey-Free, UVA Men's Golf Wins Streamsong Invitational

Four-Star Elijah Gertrude Commits to Virginia Basketball

Virginia Women's Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced

WATCH: OC Des Kitchings Addresses UVA's Offensive Struggles Ahead of ODU

Virginia Men's Soccer Cruises to 5-0 Win Over La Salle

Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Reece Beekman, and Kadin Shedrick pose for the camera during a Virginia men's basketball game.
Basketball

Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment

By Matt Newton
Virginia defensive back Darrius Bratton
Football

Virginia Football Week 3 Injury Report

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's golf wins Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida
All Sports

Ben James Goes Bogey-Free, UVA Men's Golf Wins Streamsong Invitational

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude announced his commitment to the Virginia men's basketball program.
Basketball

Four-Star Elijah Gertrude Commits to Virginia Basketball

By Matt Newton
Mir McLean and Taylor Valladay embrace after the UVA women's basketball team's victory over Pittsburgh.
All Sports

Virginia Women's Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced

By Matt Newton
Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings comments on the UVA offense ahead of the game against Old Dominion.
Football

WATCH: OC Des Kitchings Addresses UVA's Offensive Struggles Ahead of ODU

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's soccer junior midfielder Axel Ahlander passes the ball.
All Sports

Virginia Men's Soccer Cruises to 5-0 Win Over La Salle

By Matt Newton
Sophomore Mike Green is longer active with the Virginia football team.
Football

Sophomore Mike Green 'No Longer Active' With Virginia Football Team

By Matt Newton