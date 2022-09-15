The Virginia baseball team released its fall schedule on Thursday. In the month of October, the Cavaliers will play nine intrasquad games as part of their annual Orange and Blue World Series as well as two exhibition games against East Carolina and Maryland.

The 2022 Orange and Blue World Series features nine games organized into three three-game series beginning on Monday, October 3rd at Disharoon Park.

2022 Orange & Blue World Series

Monday, Oct. 3

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Thursday, Oct. 6

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Thursday, Oct. 13

Friday, Oct. 14

Sunday, Oct. 16

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Tuesday, Oct. 25

UVA will also host an exhibition game against Maryland at Disharoon Park on Saturday, October 22nd. The Cavaliers will conclude fall ball with a road trip to Greenville, where their 2022 season came to an end, to take on East Carolina on October 29th.

All of Virginia's home exhibition games at Disharoon Park will be open to the public and free admission. Game times will be announced at a later date.

