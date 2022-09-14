Skip to main content
Virginia Women's Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced

See the complete schedule for the 2022-2023 UVA women's basketball season
Less than two months remain until the beginning of the 2022-2023 Virginia women's basketball season, the first under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. It has been an exciting offseason for the Cavaliers, from the hiring of Coach Mox in March to her numerous big-time victories on the recruiting trail. But now, it time for the Hoos to focus their attention on the upcoming season. 

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the complete ACC women's basketball schedule on Wednesday. This season, the Cavaliers will play the following games in their 18-game ACC schedule:

Home and Away: Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Duke

Home only: Georgia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Wake Forest

Away only: Notre Dame, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Miami

Combining the ACC slate with the non-conference schedule, which was announced on Monday, here is the full 2022-2023 Virginia women's basketball schedule:

Virginia Women's Basketball Schedule

DateOpponentLocation

November 7th

George Washington

Charlottesville, VA

November 10th

UMBC

Charlottesville, VA

November 13th

Wake Forest

Charlottesville, VA

November 16th

at Loyola-Chicago

Chicago, IL

November 20th

at American

Washington, D.C.

November 23rd

Campbell

Charlottesville, VA

November 26th

Minnesota

Charlottesville, VA

November 27th

East Carolina

Charlottesville, VA

November 30th

at Penn State

University Park, PA

December 4th

UNC-Wilmington

Charlottesville, VA

December 7th

at William & Mary

Williamsburg, VA

December 18th

Morgan State

Charlottesville, VA

December 21st

at Duke

Durham, NC

December 29th

Georgia Tech

Charlottesville, VA

January 5th

at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

January 8th

at NC State

Raleigh, NC

January 12th

North Carolina

Charlottesville, VA

January 15th

Boston College

Charlottesville, VA

January 19th

Florida State

Charlottesville, VA

January 22nd

at Notre Dame

Notre Dame, IN

January 26th

at Syracuse

Syracuse, NY

January 29th

Virginia Tech

Charlottesville, VA

February 2nd

at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC

February 5th

at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA

February 9th

Louisville

Charlottesville, VA

February 12th

NC State

Charlottesville, VA

February 19th

Duke

Charlottesville, VA

February 23rd

at Clemson

Clemson, SC

February 26th

at Miami

Coral Gables, FL

Notes:

  • In addition to the annual Blue-White Scrimmage, which will take place on October 15th at John Paul Jones Arena, UVA will also host Pitt Johnstown in a preseason exhibition game on November 3rd, which will also be free and open to the public
  • UVA opens the season and the Coach Mox era against George Washington on November 7th at JPJ
  • Virginia will have an early conference matchup against Wake Forest in the third game of the season on November 13th
  • UVA will host the Cavalier Classic, featuring Minnesota, East Carolina and Liberty, on November 26th and 27th in Charlottesville
  • Virginia will play at Penn State on November 30th as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
  • The 2023 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 1st through March 5th at Greensboro Coliseum. 

