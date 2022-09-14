Virginia Women's Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced
Less than two months remain until the beginning of the 2022-2023 Virginia women's basketball season, the first under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. It has been an exciting offseason for the Cavaliers, from the hiring of Coach Mox in March to her numerous big-time victories on the recruiting trail. But now, it time for the Hoos to focus their attention on the upcoming season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the complete ACC women's basketball schedule on Wednesday. This season, the Cavaliers will play the following games in their 18-game ACC schedule:
Home and Away: Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Duke
Home only: Georgia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Wake Forest
Away only: Notre Dame, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Miami
Combining the ACC slate with the non-conference schedule, which was announced on Monday, here is the full 2022-2023 Virginia women's basketball schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
November 7th
George Washington
Charlottesville, VA
November 10th
UMBC
Charlottesville, VA
November 13th
Wake Forest
Charlottesville, VA
November 16th
at Loyola-Chicago
Chicago, IL
November 20th
at American
Washington, D.C.
November 23rd
Campbell
Charlottesville, VA
November 26th
Minnesota
Charlottesville, VA
November 27th
East Carolina
Charlottesville, VA
November 30th
at Penn State
University Park, PA
December 4th
UNC-Wilmington
Charlottesville, VA
December 7th
at William & Mary
Williamsburg, VA
December 18th
Morgan State
Charlottesville, VA
December 21st
at Duke
Durham, NC
December 29th
Georgia Tech
Charlottesville, VA
January 5th
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
January 8th
at NC State
Raleigh, NC
January 12th
North Carolina
Charlottesville, VA
January 15th
Boston College
Charlottesville, VA
January 19th
Florida State
Charlottesville, VA
January 22nd
at Notre Dame
Notre Dame, IN
January 26th
at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY
January 29th
Virginia Tech
Charlottesville, VA
February 2nd
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
February 5th
at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
February 9th
Louisville
Charlottesville, VA
February 12th
NC State
Charlottesville, VA
February 19th
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
February 23rd
at Clemson
Clemson, SC
February 26th
at Miami
Coral Gables, FL
Notes:
- In addition to the annual Blue-White Scrimmage, which will take place on October 15th at John Paul Jones Arena, UVA will also host Pitt Johnstown in a preseason exhibition game on November 3rd, which will also be free and open to the public
- UVA opens the season and the Coach Mox era against George Washington on November 7th at JPJ
- Virginia will have an early conference matchup against Wake Forest in the third game of the season on November 13th
- UVA will host the Cavalier Classic, featuring Minnesota, East Carolina and Liberty, on November 26th and 27th in Charlottesville
- Virginia will play at Penn State on November 30th as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
- The 2023 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 1st through March 5th at Greensboro Coliseum.
