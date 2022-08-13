Skip to main content

WATCH: Virginia Football Scrimmages at Scott Stadium

Watch video footage of UVA football's scrimmage at Scott Stadium on Saturday
On Saturday morning, the Virginia football team practiced at Scott Stadium for the first time. Media were permitted to attend the first 30 minutes of the practice, which included warm-ups and the first possession of the team's intrasquad scrimmage. 

See video from the practice and the first drive of the scrimmage, which ended with a fourth-down touchdown run by quarterback Brennan Armstrong. 

Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for more content from fall camp, including observations and takeaways from Saturday's scrimmage. 

