WATCH: Virginia Football Scrimmages at Scott Stadium
On Saturday morning, the Virginia football team practiced at Scott Stadium for the first time. Media were permitted to attend the first 30 minutes of the practice, which included warm-ups and the first possession of the team's intrasquad scrimmage.
See video from the practice and the first drive of the scrimmage, which ended with a fourth-down touchdown run by quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for more content from fall camp, including observations and takeaways from Saturday's scrimmage.
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read More
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
After Successful Baseball Season, Jay Woolfolk Getting Reacclimated at Football Camp
This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 12th
Virginia Picked to Finish Second in ACC Women's Soccer Preseason Poll
WATCH: Virginia Running Backs Do Full-Pads Practice Drill
Former Virginia OL Chris Glaser Signs With New York Jets
WATCH: UVA Men's Basketball Departs for Exhibition Tour in Italy
John Paul Flores Brings Versatility and Experience to UVA's Offensive Line