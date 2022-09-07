WATCH: Virginia RB Perris Jones Previews UVA's Game at Illinois

Following his strong 100-yard rushing performance against Richmond last weekend, senior running back Perris Jones is hoping to maintain that momentum as he leads the Cavaliers on their first road game of the season at Illinois on Saturday.

After practice on Tuesday morning, Jones met with the media to talk about Virginia's preparations for Saturday's game against the Fighting Illini, which included the tactic of playing the Illinois fight song over the speakers at practice.

Watch the video below to hear Perris Jones' full post-practice comments:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Tony Elliott Picks UVA Football Players of the Game After Richmond Win

UVA Football: Injury Updates on Ronnie Walker Jr. and Cody Brown

Virginia Football: How Did UVA's Future Opponents Fare in Week 1?

Virginia Lacrosse Picks Up Another No. 1 Commit, Flipping McCabe Millon From Duke

Tony Elliott Grateful for Victory in Head Coaching Debut

Virginia Basketball: Blake Buchanan and Two Recruiting Targets Visit UVA