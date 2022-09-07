WATCH: Virginia RB Perris Jones Previews UVA's Game at Illinois
Following his strong 100-yard rushing performance against Richmond last weekend, senior running back Perris Jones is hoping to maintain that momentum as he leads the Cavaliers on their first road game of the season at Illinois on Saturday.
After practice on Tuesday morning, Jones met with the media to talk about Virginia's preparations for Saturday's game against the Fighting Illini, which included the tactic of playing the Illinois fight song over the speakers at practice.
Watch the video below to hear Perris Jones' full post-practice comments:
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
Read More
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
Tony Elliott Picks UVA Football Players of the Game After Richmond Win
UVA Football: Injury Updates on Ronnie Walker Jr. and Cody Brown
Virginia Football: How Did UVA's Future Opponents Fare in Week 1?
Virginia Lacrosse Picks Up Another No. 1 Commit, Flipping McCabe Millon From Duke
Tony Elliott Grateful for Victory in Head Coaching Debut
Virginia Basketball: Blake Buchanan and Two Recruiting Targets Visit UVA