Way-too-early 2026 opponent preview: A mid-Atlantic blowout at Scott Stadium?

After hosting NC State to open the 2026 season, Virginia football embarks on a three-game stretch of non-conference play — hosting Norfolk State, facing West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C. and then closing with a home battle against Delaware Sept. 26.

The Blue Hens are an interesting team. New to the FBS level in 2025, Delaware ultimately won a bowl game in its first season at the upper tier of college football. However, the Blue Hens lost their two Power Four games by an average of 31 points. Those games were against Colorado and Wake Forest.

They face Virginia for the first time. It will be a much greater challenge.

The Delaware files

The Blue Hens have a rare abundance of continuity. They return junior quarterback Nick Minicucci, who tossed for 3,683 yards and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions last season. He also ran for 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Delaware also keeps its top four rushers, top eight receivers, and entire starting defense. That is a good indicator of success for a smaller program. However, the Blue Hens were unable to add significant pieces through the transfer portal. Any growth will have to come from within the program.

Last season, Delaware went just 1-5 on the road, with the lone win coming at FIU. Credit to the Blue Hens for adjusting to Conference USA, but the matchup at Virginia has all the markings of a potential blowout.

Do the Blue Hens have an inkling of a chance?

In short, it would be highly unrealistic. More likely than not, the final score resembles the Norfolk State bout more than the West Virginia game. The most probable scenario is that the Cavaliers sprint ahead to a humongous halftime lead and then insert backups.

Like the Spartans game, this could be a valuable opportunity to see how reserves perform in-game against a real opponent. Virginia is inevitably going to lose some talent to graduation or the NFL — so a look at underclassmen is valuable, more so against Delaware than against an FCS team like Norfolk State.

What happens for the Cavaliers?

After facing the Blue Hens, Virginia travels to Tallahassee, Fla., to face Florida State Oct. 3 and then returns home to face Syracuse on Oct. 10. The Cavaliers’ schedule becomes significantly more difficult quickly.

Virginia’s goal against Delaware should be to win by several touchdowns, stay fully healthy and see how young backups perform at Scott Stadium. In terms of statistical performance, the offense could aim to score 60 while the defense tries to hold the Blue Hens to two touchdowns — or maybe 10 points.