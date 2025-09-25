What Are Virginia's ACC Championships Odds Heading Into The Week Five Matchup Against Florida State?
Virginia's 2025 campaign is looking quite promising this year. They're currently carrying an overall record of 3-1 and 1-0 in conference play, but the outcome of their game on Friday against Florida State could start to change the trajectory of their path to the ACC Championship. Friday will be a daunting game for the program, but hopes are held high for Virginia — this could be a preview of what the rest of the season will look like for them.
During UVA's last matchup on Saturday when they faced Stanford, the Cavaliers clinched a massive 48-20 victory. With yet another win under their belt from week four, let's take a look at how the ACC Championship odds have changed.
ACC Championship Odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia falls at No. 7 in the odds to win the ACC Championship. It doesn't come as a surprise that Miami (+105) and Georgia Tech (+400) remain at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.
Here's how the odds are looking heading into week five matchups:
1. Miami- +105
2. Georgia Tech- +400
3. Florida State- +460
4. Louisville- +1000
5. SU- +2000
6. Duke- +2200
7. Virginia- +3000
8. California- +4500
9. Pittsburgh- +5000
10. NC State- +8000
11. Boston College- +8000
12. Clemson- +8000
13. North Carolina- +17500
14. Virginia Tech- +25000
15. Wake Forest- +30000
16. Stanford- +30000
Can the win on Friday night?
The way in which the Cavaliers' game plays out on Friday against Florida State will be telling. This is shaping up to be the most challenging game of the season for both teams thus far.
UVA head coach Tony Elliott highlighted the primary factors that will put his program to the test:
"One cut guys. So it looks like the offensive line is creating a lot of space. The backs understand where the aiming points are. They can find the air in the defense, and then they really challenge you with their speed sweeps and ability to get the ball on the perimeter. They got a lot of decide plays, they put different players in conflict so they're just, I mean,they're doing what Gus [Malzahn] has always done and he makes you defend every inch of the field from sideline to sideline, from end zone to end zone and he's got a quarterback that can make all the throws when he needs to."
The outcome of the matchup will largely depend on which defense can drive its heels in the most. There are little to no doubts regarding he offensive units on either side — both programs are equipped with consistent and reliable offenses. The uncertainty has more to do with the defense than anything.
Virginia has welcomed back some of their greatest defensive assets, namely Kam Robinson, who will certainly aid the team. With that being said, the remaining players will need to step it up in order to support Robinson in his role.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.