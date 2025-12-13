BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Army vs Navy Game
The 126th Army-Navy Game takes place Saturday, Dec. 13, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, and new BetMGM users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This historic rivalry between the Army Black Knights (6-5) and Navy Midshipmen (9-2) will determine the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy winner, making it an ideal matchup to explore sportsbook promos.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 details for Army vs Navy betting
New BetMGM users can utilize BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on the Army-Navy Game loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets. The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code requires a minimum $10 deposit and qualifying wager to activate.
Key terms for this Bonus code for BetMGM include:
- Wagers over $50 result in five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
- Wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet equal to your stake amount.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- You must use bonus bets on new wagers and cannot withdraw them directly.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on Navy to cover the spread against Army and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. If you wagered $30 on Army to win outright and lost, you would get one $30 bonus bet to use on future games.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Army vs Navy
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for the Army-Navy Game requires just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your bonus bet protection:
- Click any BetMGM link on this page and register using BetMGM promo code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing required identification documents.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Army vs Navy betting market.
- If your bet wins, keep the cash winnings; if it loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500.
The Army-Navy Game offers numerous betting opportunities, from the point spread to player props and team totals. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and markets.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific promotions in the "Promos" section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts for major games like the Army-Navy rivalry and other college football matchups throughout the season.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.