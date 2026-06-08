What every possible outcome would mean for Virginia football

In the currently chaotic landscape of college football, anything can happen. Penn State and LSU were supposed to be Playoff teams last year — they fell horribly short of that mark and now employ new coaches.

Another story that came as a surprise? Virginia finished the 2025 regular season in first place in the ACC. That has only happened three times, and the first two occurrences were shared with other teams.

So, in a world where the laws of college football are unclear and certainties can become impossibilities, what would different regular season outcomes mean for the Cavaliers?

Undefeated

If Virginia goes undefeated, 2026 would become the best season in program history. The Cavaliers would have secured its first spot in the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens in the ACC Championship game.

In order to go 12-0, Beau Pribula would likely have to emerge as one of the top ACC quarterbacks, Peyton Lewis and/or Jekail Middlebrook run wild and the linebacking corps stays healthy. Perhaps the defense continues its dominant play — and John Rudzinski eventually becomes a head coach somewhere.

11-1

Virginia has never won 11 games in any regular season. Accomplishing that feat in 2026 would be incredible for the program, regardless of which team their one loss comes against. An 11-1 record should be enough to earn a spot in the ACC title game — but there is an improbable scenario in which Miami goes 12-0, and SMU goes 11-1 with a win over the Cavaliers breaking that tie.

If Virginia goes 11-1 and ends up losing in Charlotte, it would need some high-quality wins to garner at-large conversation for a CFP bid. Miami was a fringe team last year and snuck in due in large part to a signature win over Notre Dame. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, there do not appear to be any top-tier teams on the schedule unless an up-and-down ACC team produces a major breakout campaign.

10-2

In this scenario, the Cavaliers likely lose at SMU, with the second loss potentially coming at Florida State or against a sneaky ACC team like California. More importantly for Virginia, this scenario would be the first time the program has earned consecutive seasons of double-digit wins. Going 10-2 two years in a row is incredibly difficult.

Another big storyline would be the CFP. A 10-2 ACC team without several ranked wins — or a top-10 win — could have a hard time getting in. Virginia would probably need to win the ACC Championship, perhaps against Miami, to earn a spot in the bracket.

9-3

Taking a brief step back from 2025, a 9-3 campaign is still a strong one. Perhaps the Cavaliers lose at SMU, at Virginia Tech and against NC State, but Virginia would still be playing in one of the better bowl games. The CFP would be out of the realm of possibility unless the Cavaliers win the ACC Championship — but in order to get there, a win at SMU could be a necessity.

In a 9-3 scenario, maybe Virginia’s passing attack is so-so while the defense and run game lead the way. It is difficult to imagine a team this experienced being blown out, though. Maybe a few losses creep up thanks to some late-game magic by opponents.

8-4

This would be a reasonable floor for the Cavaliers. Losing to SMU, Virginia Tech, NC State and then a team like Florida State or Cal could be a possibility. In order for that to happen, a few important positions would have been duds — primarily at quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback.

Given the momentum from last season, it seems unlikely that Virginia goes 1-3 on the road. It also would be unlikely for the Cavaliers to suffer multiple losses at home. Anything can happen, but an 8-4 campaign would be a letdown unless it was fueled by multiple costly injuries.

Seven wins or fewer

Given that there are at least five games in which Virginia should be a heavy favorite, a 7-5 season or worse would be a major disappointment given the talent and experience on this team. If the Cavaliers do not reach the eight-win mark, expectations would have to be reset.

Maybe the ceiling for Virginia would turn to a perennial eight or nine-win team — which is still strong — but the CFP would be a far-fetched dream instead of a realistic goal. Keep in mind that for the second year in a row, the Cavaliers avoid Miami, Notre Dame, Clemson and Georgia Tech. Sometime soon, Virginia will face a much more challenging regular season slate.