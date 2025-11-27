What’s at Stake for the Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers only have two days left to prepare for their matchup against Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Cavaliers are favored to win, but a victory is never guaranteed in college football. Complacency is a cruel thief in this game.
Virginia Tech is as hungry as ever to add to its four-game winning streak against UVA, while the Cavaliers are looking to redeem themselves at Scott Stadium. Time will tell how things will play out for both programs, but UVA has a lot at stake this weekend. What would a win mean for Tony Elliott's program?
ACC Championship Game
If the Cavaliers can pull off a win on Saturday, they will have forged their path into the ACC Championship. Throughout their 2025 campaign, Elliott has encouraged his program to remain focused on the week they're in, but this time, it's nearly impossible not to focus on what would happen if they win this week. He isn't one to focus on the rankings, stats or the far future, but the ACC race is closing in — there's little time left in the season. As Elliott explained during his latest press conference:
"Yeah, I don't know what the stats are. I really don't know what the tiebreaker is for the conference championship. I don't know where we're ranked. I really don't look at that stuff because again, at the end of the day, all that matters is finding a way to win. And that's the focus. And there's so much that goes into that process of preparation that you really don't have time, right?
If I'm over here worrying about what the stats are, then I'm missing an opportunity to study more tape on their left guard to see does he give you any tips for run pass, right? That's less time being able to watch recognition to see if I can get a tip on when the crack toss is coming. So those are the kind of things that I focus on as opposed to the stats because at the end of the day, what matters? Wins and losses, right? And that's what we're focused on."
Winning this matchup will unlock a long chain of possibilities for the Cavaliers. Not only would it land them a spot in the ACC Championship, but it would inch them closer to the College Football Playoff. The work isn't done yet; in some respects, it is just getting started.