Where Does Virginia Stand in the College Football Playoff Heading Into Week Eleven?
The Virginia Cavaliers' tenacity is paying off in more ways than one. Not only are they carrying an imposing 8-1 record while riding a 5-0 conference record, but they have also recently received their highest College Football Playoff (CFP) ranking in program history. To further the matter, this marks the first time since 2019 that UVA has been included in the CFP rankings. The last time they landed a spot, they were placed at No. 24.
With their week ten victory over California behind them, it's time to focus on their week eleven matchup against Wake Forest. With the contest just a few short days away, how is UVA looking in the CFP projections?
Where Does Virginia Fall in the CFP?
UVA knocked out the first half of the season with only one loss, which was to NC State in early September. In the second half, they have won each matchup without losing any momentum. Of course, the work isn't over yet, but the Cavaliers could potentially be in a solid spot looking ahead to the CFP.
Heather Dinich of ESPN wrote that Virginia would be the last team in, while Louisville would be the first team out:
"Like Georgia Tech, Virginia has a road loss to NC State as its lone blemish, but it was an early four-point loss compared with the Yellow Jackets' double-digit defeat. Virginia also has a head-to-head win against Louisville. That's the Hoos' best win of the season and their only one against a CFP top 25 opponent. Virginia would still be in, though, if it wins the ACC even if it's ranked outside the committee's top 12 — just like three-loss Clemson was last year.
The Cardinals lost at home in overtime to Virginia on Oct. 4 but earned a statement win Oct. 17 at Miami. Louisville will probably have only one win this season against a CFP top 25 team, which will make earning an at-large bid difficult. Louisville's best shot would be to run the table, have teams above it lose, and win the ACC. Louisville has a 10.6% chance of winning the ACC, fourth best behind Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia."
Among the teams that would be out are Boston College, California, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Interestingly enough, two of the programs that Dinich expects to be out are two of UVA's remaining matchups — Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3) and Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3). With that said, the Cavaliers are expected to come out on top, but they must not get too comfortable as the work isn't over just yet.