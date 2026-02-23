Where Is Virginia in the ACC Standings and Projected ACC Tournament Bracket?

The Virginia Cavaliers are quickly approaching the end of their regular season, and what a season it has been. They're 24-3 overall and 12-2 in conference play—a place few people expected them to be, considering how fresh their roster is, and they've been operating under a new head coach. Despite all odds, the Cavaliers have been shocking the nation this year, steadily making their way up the ACC standings. Is this the year they will clinch the conference title?

Here's how Virginia looks in the ACC standings right now:

1. No. 1 Duke (25-2, 3-1)

2. No. 11 Virginia (24-3, 12-2)

3. Miami (21-6, 10-4)

4. NC State (19-8, 10-4)

5. Clemson (20-8, 10-5)

6. No. 18 North Carolina (12-6, 9-5)

7. No. 24 Louisville (20-7, 9-5)

8. SMU (19-8, 8-6)

9. Florida State (14-13, 7-7)

10. California (19-8, 7-7)

11. Virginia Tech (18-10, 7-8)

12. Syracuse (15-3, 6-9)

13. Wake Forest (14-3, 5-9)

14. Stanford (16-11, 5-9)

15. Pittsburgh (10-17, 3-11)

16. Notre Dame (12-15, 3-11)

17. Boston College (9-18, 2-12)

18. Georgia Tech (11-17, 2-13)

Snapshot of the Provisional ACC Tournament Bracket

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament

(12) Syracuse vs. (13) Wake Forest

(10) California vs. (15) Pittsburgh

(11) Virginia Tech vs. (14) Stanford

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament

(8) SMU vs. (9) Florida State

(12/13) Syracuse or Wake Forest vs. (5) Clemson

(10/15) California or Pittsburgh vs. (7) Louisville

(11/14) Virginia Tech or Stanford vs. (6) North Carolina

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament

(1) Duke vs. (8/9) SMU or Florida State

(4) NC State vs. (5/12/13) Clemson or Florida State or Wake Forest

(2) Virginia vs. (7/10/15) Louisville or California or Pittsburgh

(3) Miami vs. (6/11/14) North Carolina or Virginia Tech or Stanford

UVA Faces Brutal Stretch This Week

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers have undoubtedly played a phenomenal season thus far, but the hardest part has yet to come. Defeating the Hurricanes over the weekend was a major step in the right direction, but now, the Hoos are gearing up to face NC State, soon followed by Duke—the toughest matchup on their schedule.

On Tuesday, the Cavaliers will welcome the Wolfpack to Charlottesville, Va., for tipoff, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. However, this weekend, UVA will be on the road to play the Blue Devils in Durham, N.C., at 12 p.m. ET. Not only is Duke an incredibly daunting opponent to take on, but being on the road will add to an already challenging situation.

Losing to either of these teams will throw the Cavaliers off track and disrupt their chances of clinching the title. Virginia will either sink or swim this week—which will they choose?

