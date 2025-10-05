Where The Virginia Cavaliers Stand In The National Polls After Week Six
The Virginia Cavaliers took home their second consecutive upset win on Saturday night after they sealed a close victory over Louisville. The Cardinals trailed closely behind the Cavaliers throughout the game, bringing the score to a tie multiple times. Once the fourth quarter wrapped up, UVA and Louisville were tied, forcing the game into overtime, similarly to Virginia's Week 5 matchup against Florida State.
Heading into Week 6, UVA proudly landed itself at No. 24 on the AP Poll, but now, having yet another shocking win under its belt, the Cavaliers have found a new home in the standings while other programs have faced defeat and are now losing their credibility.
Virginia Rises in Updated AP Poll
The latest AP Poll showed some substantial movement this time around. Previously, Virginia claimed spot No. 24, but after upsetting Louisville, they've risen five spots and now sit at No. 19. Vanderbilt dropped four spots, Iowa State dropped a whopping eight, and Florida State is now at the very bottom of the poll, just one week after being ranked No. 18.
It doesn't come as a major surprise that UVA has climbed up in the rankings — it was only a matter of time at this point. If Virginia continues to excel on the field as they have been, there's a high likelihood that they will continue rising in the AP Top 25.
Virginia also landed a spot in the Coaches' Poll this week. Now sitting at No. 24, UVA is slowly starting to climb its way out of the hole from years past. This poll is decided upon weekly with the help of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. As explained by USA Today, each participating coach submits a Top 25 with 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 for a second, and so on.
Four teams — Texas, Vanderbilt, Iowa State and Penn State — dropped in the standings. Additionally, after suffering two consecutive losses, Florida State has now been removed from the list, despite sitting at No. 19 last week.
Virginia's reputation is changing for the better this year. It's safe to say that their program has grown to become a top competitor in the ACC, and they haven't slowed their roll in any way.
As Tony Elliott stated in his recent press conference:
"... We're not satisfied with just being 3 and 0. These young men really, man, believe that they got an opportunity to go, you know, stake their claim for a spot in Charlotte come December. I know that people have given me slack for that, but if you don't believe, you can't achieve it, right? And I think what you're seeing is this team believes. And not saying that that's going to be what happens, but man, each week we're focusing on just taking one step in the right direction."
Virginia will be off next Saturday, but the program is already looking ahead to its matchup against Washington State on Oct. 18. Will the Cavaliers be able to pull off another victory?