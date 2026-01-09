Where Virginia’s Outgoing Transfers Ended Up Landing This Offseason

The Virginia Cavaliers have seen plenty of disappointment thus far in the offseason as they watched some of their key players enter the transfer portal with no return in sight. Head coach Tony Elliott has faced some scrutiny due to his lack of progress with the portal, but this doesn't mean there won't be movement in the near future. As Elliott noted during his early signing period press conference in early December:

"... When we started, things were different from what they are now. But we knew once we were able to put together the roster that we have right now, that we would possibly have to make some adjustments. And then also, in this new climate of college football, figuring out what the right balance is. I believe three years ago, I had a picture in my mind of what the breakdown would be between high school and portal guys. And that has been adjusted just because of the nature of how things are moving in college football..."

Now is the time for Elliott to start kicking things into gear if he wants to see UVA reach the conference game once again. The portal is the primary way to welcome new, but experienced, players to a program. Right now, Virginia has 18 outgoing transfers, four of whom have already found new homes elsewhere. With there now being four official holes in the roster, let's take a look at where the former Cavaliers are heading.

Emmanuel Karnley to Washington

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) can’t haul in a reception as Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) defends during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. Virginia defeated the Missouri 13-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Emmanuel Karnley was perhaps one of UVA's most frustrating losses this offseason. Over the course of the year, he grew into a reliable player, totaling 26 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception. Unfortunately for Virginia, Karnley has moved on to the Big Ten with Washington. He didn't waste much time in the portal this year, but neither did some of his former teammates.

Trell Harris to Oklahoma

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Losing senior wide receiver Trell Harris is particularly troubling for the Cavaliers. This past season, he recorded 59 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns, with an average of 14.4 yards per catch. Harris announced that he'd be entering the portal on Jan. 2, and on Jan. 5, he committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. Now in the SEC, Osborne can bring his All-Star wide receiver talent to a new program and potentially gain more opportunities at his third collegiate home.

Hunter Osborne to Arkansas

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (15) Cavaliers wide receiver Suderian Harrison (1) celebrate after making a stop on a fourth down against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On Jan. 6, defensive lineman Hunter Osborne committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks just a few days after entering the portal. During his 2025 campaign, the 6-foot-4, 301-pound junior logged 15 total tackles and one sack. This marked the second consecutive year that Osborne has explored the portal. His latest campaign was his first season playing with Virginia after spending the 2024 season with Alabama.

Ja'son Prevard to Kansas State

Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'Son Prevard (10) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass as Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tony Freeman (0) chases in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Another heartbreaking loss for Virginia was junior defensive back Ja'son Prevard, who just committed to Kansas State today. The Wildcats' new head coach Collin Klein was fortunate enough to land him, and now Prevard can call the Big 12 his home. Last season, he posted 24 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups.

