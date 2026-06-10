Which Virginia football opponents carry the most extra meaning in 2026?

Rivalries change. Sometimes there is a lopsided stretch of wins or losses — or a rivalry can go dormant for years. There is also the possibility of a short-term, intense rivalry.

Not all rivalries are created equal. For example, Virginia has only faced SMU, Cal and Syracuse once each over the past four years. Although those will be crucial games, the only significance of those games has to do with the ACC standings — potentially the race to Charlotte, N.C. for the ACC Championship game. Conversely, The South's Oldest Rivalry could be less competitive than recent years.

However, there are six conference games that have an extra level of rivalry-fueled intensity.

6: Wake Forest

The Cavaliers and Demon Deacons will face off for the third straight season — and the previous two matchups were wild. In 2024, Virginia stole a last second 31-30 win in Winston-Salem, N.C., and in 2025, Wake Forest produced a 16-9 upset win in Charlottesville.

Tony Elliott’s bunch will be looking to avenge their only home loss from last season. This could very well turn into an aggressive, hard-fought battle between two of the top-seven ACC defenses from 2025.

5: Florida State

Last season’s Cavaliers-Seminoles game changed the entire 2025 campaign for both squads. The 2026 game has the potential to do the same. Florida State has to play SMU and Alabama in its first four games — if it loses to Virginia, it could find itself in a dangerous 2-3 start.

For the Cavaliers, they could enter this game hoping to be at 4-0 or 3-1. If they somehow beat the Seminoles and extend an undefeated start, a path to the College Football Playoff could become more and more realistic. Expect replays of the 2025 field storm to circulate around the internet ad nauseum leading up to this highly anticipated rematch.

4: North Carolina

In most seasons, The South’s Oldest Rivalry would be considered a big game. However, with Billy Edwards as the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback, there is not a lot to get excited about for North Carolina other than a deadly defense. This will always be a notable game — and could become more intriguing in 2027 — but there are a few rivalries that should be more exciting in 2026.

3: NC State

The Wolfpack are currently ahead of the Tar Heels given that they should be more competitive. Last season’s 35-31 NC State win in Raleigh, N.C. was an energizing firefight throughout the game. There is also another development — because this 2026 season opener was moved from Brazil to Charlottesville, more domestic fans will be able to attend. And if the game is kept at Week 0, there is a strong possibility of noteworthy national coverage, as most other teams will not be playing.

2: Virginia Tech

The Cavaliers have not beaten the Hokies very often this century, but the Commonwealth Clash has evolved greatly as of late — Virginia authored a dominant 27-7 victory in Charlottesville last year. Heading into Blacksburg, Va. this season, the Cavaliers have seldom been better positioned to steal a win at Lane Stadium. But even though this heated in-state battle will be must-see TV, there is one other game that has more rivalry significance in the 2026 season specifically.

1: Duke

For the first time in several years — or perhaps decades — the top rivalry is neither North Carolina nor Virginia Tech. The clear answer is Duke, for the obvious reason of the Blue Devils ending Virginia’s CFP hopes in the ACC title duel last season. But that’s not all. Before that game, these two teams met in Durham, N.C. where the Cavaliers dominated and put Duke’s season on life support.

There is also recent history with the Blue Devils in other sports. Virginia’s baseball program hired Coach Chris Pollard and his whole staff away from Duke — plus superstar AJ Gracia and other players. After the ACC Championship game in football, the Blue Devils beat the Cavaliers on the hardwood to win the 2025-26 ACC men’s basketball championship.

Virginia and Duke square off Oct. 23 on a Friday night at 7 p.m., with a primetime ESPN slot for the matchup at Scott Stadium. Given what transpired this past year and the top-tier broadcast spot, this game has the most rivalry significance for the Cavaliers in 2026.