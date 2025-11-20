Why Fisher Camac Has Been A Great Addition To The Virginia Defense This Season & Is A Key Piece Moving Forward
Virginia has done a good job of developing players and using the transfer portal to rebuild its roster and take a big step forward this season under head coach Tony Elliot. A big part of that rebuild is the defense and how elite of a level they have been playing at. The Cavaliers used a mix of freshman and young players, veterans, and the portal to solidify the unit. They have seen great returns and have one of the better defenses in the ACC and in the country.
A big part of that is Fisher Camac, who came over from UNLV for his final season of college football and has been a force this season for the Hoos. Camac has been disruptive on the defensive side of the ball, creating chaos, pressure on the quarterback, and locking down the edge. His 6’7 and 248-pound frame is tough to block, and then you add in his quick first step, and he is tough to stop. Camac has 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he is the fifth-highest rated defender on Virginia this season. He has registered a 77.4 defensive grade on 335 snaps this season. Also impressive this season has been his rush defense grade with a 76.7.
Here is a deeper look from our very own Jackson Caudell on Fisher Camac and his performance against Duke last week, which saw him be named defensive lineman of the week for the ACC.
“Camac had six tackles (3 solo), two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a QB hurry against Duke. He is the third Cavalier to produce a multi-sack effort in an ACC game this season. Camac upped his season total to 4.5 and now has 13 career sacks. His 0.41 sacks per game rank 19th in the ACC. Joining two-time winner Mitchell Melton, it marks the first time since 2011 and the sixth time ever that two different Cavaliers have won defensive lineman of the week in the same season.”
Camac is beginning to play his best football at the right time, and critical weeks are ahead for the Hoos. His six tackles against Duke tied a season-high. He has five games with four or more tackles and has three sacks in the past two outings for the Hoos. With his motor and relentlessness, he has continued to help the Cavaliers shut down running games and limit opposing offenses.
Virginia is on a bye week, but has a critical contest coming up next week against rival Virginia Tech. The Hoos have a chance to punch their ticket to the ACC title game with a win, and if they handle business at home against the Hokies. Camac will be a big piece in helping Virginia get to where it wants to be at the end of the season.
