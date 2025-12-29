Virginia TE Sage Ennis Declares For The NFL Draft

Virginia veteran TE Sage Ennis has declared for the NFL draft. After spending his first three seasons of his career with the Clemson Tigers, Ennis spent the last two with the Cavaliers and made a name for himself on the gridiron.

Ennis had a career year with the Cavaliers, finishing with a career high in catches, yards, and touchdowns. Ennis finished with 23 catches for 214 yards and five touchdowns. In his first three games of the season, he recorded a touchdown. Ennis also had a catch in every game he played this season. In the final game of his collegiate career, he posted his best numbers, finishing with five catches for 35 yards in the TaySlayer Gator Bowl against Missouri.

He played a lot of his snaps in the slot, with 139 of his 350 snaps coming from that area. He was a sure-handed player for the Hoos and a go-to target on big drives and downs, and distances. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Ennis recorded an 87.0 drop grade. That refers to how often he caught the ball and didn’t drop passes that were on target to him. He will be a great red zone threat for NFL teams with how often he can get open and some of the contested catches he can make. His head coach, Tony Elliot, talked about his growth and development throughout his time as a collegiate player.

“Coming out of high school, if you go back and look at Sage in high school, man, he was a very dynamic player, played multiple positions, did a lot, has really good speed for a guy his size, has improved catching the ball over the years. I think the biggest thing is just persevering through the injuries, right? That's the biggest thing. I think now he's at a point where he feels healthy, feels good, and so you're able to see a little bit more of what you knew, and you saw when he was a younger player, now that he's kind of feeling as healthy as he was when he was young,” said Elliot.

Ennis has certainly matured and been a more dependable player. He came over to the Hoos in 2024 and didn’t play much. However, he didn’t let that stop him and continued to grind to earn significant playing time. He stayed the course and was ready for his opportunity when it came. Ennis now has a chance to fulfil his dream and become a great player at the next level.

