Why This Virginia Player Will Be The Most Improved Player Next Season For The Cavaliers



There is a freshman we aren’t talking enough about when it comes to the Virginia Cavaliers, who will be a sophomore next season for the Hoos. A lot of the attention has been on the defensive line, but they have a burgeoning star that will play a big role next season for Virginia. He didn’t play a lot in the spring because he was dealing with an injury, but he started to come back towards the end of spring.

“You're going to get Corey Costner back. So, we're going to get a lot of pieces back that I think when you have them back and then the guys that got the reps while they were down and the progress they made, I think it's going to create for or make a situation where we get even more competitive uh practices when we get to fall camp,” said head coach Tony Elliot.

He finished his season with 27 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, and an interception. Costner had one of his best games in the ACC title game against Duke, recording five tackles, an interception, and a pass defended. Costner got better as the season wore on, finishing with three tackles in all three of the final games of the season.

When you look at his numbers more deeply, you see a player with a lot of potential who got some play in his freshman season and took advantage of his opportunities. Costner graded well according to Pro Football Focus. He finished with a 71.3 defensive grade and a 70.7 run defense grade. Costner also had a good coverage grade, finishing with a 70.7.

What makes Costner special is that he can play anywhere on the field. You look at his snaps per position, and he plays predominantly at slot corner, but also in the box, free safety, and even in special teams. His special teams grade was also solid, recording a 74.2 special teams grade, according to PFF.

An area where you can see him take a step forward is tackling, where he registered a 56.6 PFF grade. If he can improve this area and be a better tackler on the perimeter, it would be hard to keep him off the field. He already is good at coverage and has showcased that he can make plays, but now, can he do so at a consistent rate? While Virginia added four new safeties from the portal and a couple of new cornerbacks, Costner should be a player who plays a significant part on the defense.

I fully expect for Costner is going to be the most improved player for the Cavaliers next season, and will be a key player.