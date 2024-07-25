Former Virginia Forward Anthony Gill Re-Signs With Washington Wizards
Anthony Gill is staying in the nation's capital for the foreseeable future.
Former Virginia men's basketball forward Anthony Gill re-signed with the Washington Wizards, the team announced on Thursday.
Gill has played the entirety of his four-year NBA career in D.C., appearing in 179 games and making 15 starts over the last four seasons. In the 2023-2024 campaign, Gill logged 50 games and three starts, averaging 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game.
The terms of Gill's new contract with the Wizards have yet to be reported, but the former Wahoo made $1,997,238 last season and has collected $6,249,619 in total earnings in his NBA career so far.
Though he has never been a consistent part of Washington's main rotation, Gill is undoubtedly viewed as a key piece of the franchise's culture and locker room. This season, Gill was named the recipient of the Washington Wizards E.B. Henderson Award for the second time, recognizing his work in the Washington, D.C. community. He was also a finalist for the NBA J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, presented annually to an NBA player, coach, or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community.
After a successful stint at the University of Virginia in which he was twice named to the All-ACC Third Team and led the Cavaliers to two ACC regular season titles and an ACC Tournament Championship, Gill went undrafted in 2016 and spent the better part of five years playing overseas. The Wizards brought Gill to the NBA in 2020 and have since signed him to multiple contracts. Four years later, Gill has proven to be a valuable member of the organization, a great teammate and presence in the locker room, and is now Washington's longest-tenured player.
For now, it seems Gill will reunite with former Virginia teammate Malcolm Brogdon, who was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Washington Wizards in June. It was widely reported that the Wizards were planning on shipping Brogdon elsewhere in another trade this offseason, but those predictions so far have not come true. Most of the personnel moves of the NBA offseason have already taken place and Brogdon remains with the team, which means these two former Wahoos could share the court as teammates again this upcoming season.