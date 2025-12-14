Chris Paul Attends NBA Cup to Watch Two Former Teams After Clippers Exit
With the way his departure from the Clippers went, you could forgive guard Chris Paul if he wanted to step away from the game of basketball for a little while before figuring out his next move.
Paul appears to be doing no such thing. On Saturday, Paul turned up in Las Vegas and attended the NBA Cup semifinal between the Spurs and the juggernaut Thunder.
The future Hall of Famer has a history with both teams. Paul spent 2019-20 with Oklahoma City, where he helped to resurrect his flagging career and set the Thunder on the course to their 2025 championship. He played 2024-25 with San Antonio, averaging a then-career low 8.8 points per game.
On July 21, Paul signed with Los Angeles, and much was made of the Wake Forest product returning to the team where he played 425 games in seven years. His second stint did not last, as the Clippers unceremoniously announced they are parting ways with Paul overnight on Dec. 3. He has also played for the New Orleans Hornets, Rockets, Suns and Warriors in his well-traveled professional career.
Paul, 40, ranks 41st all-time in points, second to Hall of Fame guard John Stockton in assists, and second to Stockton in steals.