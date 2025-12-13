Knicks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Semifinals
For the fourth time this season, the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic face off – this time with a trip to the NBA Cup Championship on the line.
The Knicks won the most recent meeting on Dec. 7, and they’re favored in this matchup in Las Vegas with Franz Wagner (ankle) sidelined for Orlando.
New York has been rolling with OG Anunoby back in the lineup, winning four games in a row, including a blowout win over the Toronto Raptors in the quarterfinals. Jalen Brunson led the way in that matchup, scoring 20 points in the first quarter to pace the Knicks.
Orlando, on the other hand, upset the Miami Heat in the quarterfinals behind a huge game from Desmond Bane. Paolo Banchero has been on a bit of a minutes limit since returning from a groin injury, but he should carry the offensive load with Bane on Saturday night.
So, who punches their ticket to the NBA Cup Championship?
I have a player prop, a prediction and more for this marquee matchup in the NBA on Saturday night.
Knicks vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks -4.5 (-105)
- Magic +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -175
- Magic: +145
Total
- 223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Time: 5:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Knicks record: 17-7
- Magic record: 15-10
Knicks vs. Magic Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Pacome Dadiet – questionable
- Miles McBride – out
- Landry Shamet – out
Magic Injury Report
- Colin Castleton – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Franz Wagner – out
Knicks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 Points (-106)
Brunson has torched the Magic this season, scoring 31, 33 and 30 points across three games, and he’s averaging 28.3 points per game for the season.
The Knicks star is shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3 since he returned from an ankle injury, averaging 28.6 points per game during that stretch.
I expect Brunson to get all the shots he can handle in an elimination game for the Knicks, and he’s taking 20.7 shots per game this season, up from 18.5 last season.
The Magic have not had an answer for Brunson this season, and I don’t expect that to change with the team’s rotation shortened with Wagner out.
Knicks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Knicks are worth a look early in this matchup:
The Knicks have been the second best team in the NBA in the first quarter this season, posting a net rating of +15.0. Only the Thunder (+20.6) have a better net rating in the opening frame.
The Magic, on the other hand, have not been nearly as good, ranking 16th in the NBA in net rating (+0.5) in the first quarter. So far this season, the Knicks have led after the first quarter in just one of their games against Orlando, but I’m buying them in this matchup.
Orlando has a little less offensive firepower with Franz Wagner out, and the Knicks are rolling at the moment, winning their last four games and eight of their last 10. Since New York has struggled away from MSG this season, I’d much rather take this first quarter number than back the Knicks to cover as 4.5-point favorites.
Pick: Knicks First Quarter Moneyline (-140 at DraftKings)
