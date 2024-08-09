Former Virginia WR Malik Washington Draws Praise From Miami HC Mike McDaniel
Former Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington is set to make his NFL preseason debut on Friday night when the Miami Dolphins take on the Atlanta Falcons at 7pm ET (NFL+). Most reports coming out of Miami are that Washington has been making steady progress during training camp, but Friday will present his first opportunity to show what he can do in a real game.
Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, who selected Washington with the 184th pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has been impressed with what he's seen from Washington so far in training camp.
"What Malik has done really well is find how to be a professional very quickly," McDaniel said of Washington this week. "So, he's operating as a vet would in terms of how he's studying, his ownership of the playbook and how reliable he is with assignments for his teammates."
Watch the video below to see the McDaniel's full comments on Washington:
Washington, who set UVA's single-season receptions and receiving yards record in his lone year as a Cavalier, has continued that momentum into training camp ahead of his first season in the professional ranks, making a couple of highlight catches on passes from both Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Mike White.
In terms of the wide receiver depth chart, the Dolphins boast possibly the best receiving corps in the NFL, headlined by eight-time Pro Bowler and arguably the best wide receiver in the league in Tyreek Hill and first round draft pick and three-time 1,000-yard receiver Jaylen Waddle. Miami also added three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency this offseason, though he has yet to participate in training camp as he continues to rehab from an injury he suffered last season. Other receivers Washington will compete with for on-field reps are Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft.
Though it's essentially impossible for him to earn the opportunities that Hill and Waddle will have as WR1 and WR2, it's feasible that Malik Washington could see the field as a third wide receiver in his rookie season should he continue to develop and capitalize on his opportunities when they arise.