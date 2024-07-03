Four-Star PG Chance Mallory Sets Official Visits to Virginia, Other Finalists
One week after narrowing down his recruitment to six schools, four-star point guard and Charlottesville native Chance Mallory has scheduled official visits to each of those six finalist programs, including a weekend visit to the Virginia men's basketball program on September 13th. Also hosting Mallory for official visits will be Virginia Tech (September 6th), Clemson (September 20th), Villanova (September 28th), Tennessee (October 11th), and Miami (October 25th).
Tony Bennett didn't have to look far on the recruiting trail to find Mallory, a 5'9" point guard who attends St. Anne's-Belfield School essentially across the street from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Virginia officially extended a scholarship offer to Mallory in June of 2023 and is one of more than 10 major conference programs to offer Mallory. In cutting down his list of schools to six contenders, Mallory eliminated programs like Maryland, Indiana, Butler, Seton Hall, and West Virginia.
Mallory has taken unofficial visits to each of these six schools except for Miami. Of course, visiting UVA is pretty easy for Mallory, who averaged 26.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this past season at St. Anne's-Belfield. Mallory is a consensus four-star recruit across each of the major recruiting services. ESPN is lowest on him with a No. 97 overall ranking, but Mallory is the No. 61 overall recruit on 247Sports and the No. 35 overall recruit according to On3, which also has him ranked as the No. 5 point guard in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia.
The weekend of September 13th is shaping up to be an exciting and important one at UVA. Mallory will take his official visit with the hometown Hoos on the same weekend that Virginia football is hosting Maryland in a primetime Saturday night game at Scott Stadium. That weekend could also see the Cavaliers host five-star power forward and Virginia native Nate Ament, according to a report from 247Sports.