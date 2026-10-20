FPI Predicts Virginia To Finish With Losing Record. What Went Wrong?
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Virginia is on the verge of an all-out freefall, if it isn't in one already.
The Cavaliers put up a fight against SMU, but two costly errors led to a 10-point swing in a game Virginia lost by 10 points. This team has yet to win a game away from the comforts of Scott Stadium. As a result, these Cavaliers are not viewed fondly by ESPN's Football Power Index.
In fact, Virginia is projected to finish with an ugly 5-7 record. Considering the challenging back end of this schedule, that would not be impossible. Here is a game-by-game update:
Duke: 49.5% chance of victory (Previously 50.5)
The only reason Duke isn't a sizable favorite is that the Blue Devils are on a two-game losing streak. However, they are still a 4-2 team led by Nate Sheppard, arguably the best running back in college football at the moment. Virginia could have a hard time earning sweet revenge Friday night.
At No. 17 Wake Forest: 17.3% chance of victory (Prev. 21.5)
The Demon Deacons have firmly established themselves as the ACC's top challenger to No. 1 Miami. Wake Forest is a disciplined unit that plays hard and wears opponents down. It will be very difficult for the Cavaliers to flip the script and hand the ranked Demon Deacons a loss at home (which is what Wake Forest did at Virginia last year).
Cal: 85.0% chance of victory (Prev. 82.4)
Cal is falling with no end in sight. The Golden Bears were supposed to be a sneaky ACC contender, but instead sit at 3-4. Virginia is heavily favored for several reasons. However, Cal is still capable of authoring an upset. It handed Virginia Tech a surprising loss.
North Carolina: 46.7% chance of victory (Prev. 48.9)
North Carolina is turning a corner. The Tar Heels are currently fifth in the ACC, fueled by a suffocating defense and an offense that is somewhat capable of making things interesting. It is a tad surprising to see the Cavaliers as the home underdog here, but North Carolina has earned those odds by keeping pace with Notre Dame earlier this season.
At Virginia Tech: 41.2% chance of victory (Prev. 42.9)
At one point, the Commonwealth Clash could have been primed to be the play-in game for a trip to Charlotte. Instead, both of these teams have had their flaws exposed and have become wildly unpredictable. All things considered, 41% is a kind number for Virginia.
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock