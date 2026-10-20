Virginia and Duke have crossed paths all too often (and in various sports) over the past year and change. The Blue Devils have emerged victorious more often than not. The Cavaliers would like to change that this Friday at Scott Stadium.

Here are three key storylines as Virginia prepares for a primetime clash with rival Duke.

Beau Pribula must be better

Virginia's quarterback was ultra-efficient to begin the season. He completed at least 63% of his passes in each of his first four games (including three outings above 80%). Pribula hasn't met either mark in his past three contests.

Pribula has gone nearly a month without throwing for multiple touchdowns in a game. His rushing statistics have also plummeted, as he is averaging a paltry 1.8 yards per rush this season. Pribula needs to improve, or else the calls to start backup Eli Holstein will only crescendo.

Cavaliers in dire need of a win, and perhaps some revenge too

Coach Tony Elliott wants his team to view each opponent as nameless and faceless. Maybe it is worth changing that philosophy for this game. If Virginia loses Friday to a descending Blue Devils team, it's big goals are officially impossible and it would be on the verge of missing bowl eligibility.

The Cavaliers need to go 2-3 against Duke, Wake Forest, Cal, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Two of those are road games (Virginia is still winless on the road), and two of those are against feisty ACC squads which are far better than national pundits believe. If the Cavaliers cannot win against the Blue Devils, they will have trouble scrapping two wins together.

So — will Virginia embrace a revenge arc this week? Duke crushed this team's College Football Playoff hopes last season, darkening the winningest season in program history. What better time than a primetime Friday rematch to light a fire in this locker room?

Can Virginia slow down Nate Sheppard?

After receivers Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown transferred, Duke has returned to a greater emphasis on the run game. It is working, at an enormously successful rate.

Sheppard currently ranks fourth nationally in rushing yards (among Power Four players). The other three players ahead of him have played seven games, while Sheppard's Blue Devils have only played six so far. He is a bonafide All-American candidate, somewhat in the style of Jonathan Taylor from the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

If Sheppard takes over the game, Virginia has no chance of catching up.