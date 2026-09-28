Game time set For Virginia's week six matchup vs Syracuse

Monday, the ACC announced its next set of game times. Virginia's Oct. 10 bout with Syracuse will kick off at 7:30 on the ACC Network.

The Cavaliers have yet to play at noon this year. All of their first six games have been at 3:30 or later, and all but one (Norfolk State) have been on national broadcast.

This is the first time Virginia has started half a season without a noon kickoff in the Tony Elliott era. Nine of its last 11 games have been played at night.

The week six game against Syracuse is also Homecomings weekend, and the date of Young Alumni Reunions. The YAR event is scheduled from 8-11 p.m., which might have some effect on the attendance at Scott Stadium. Attendance has also been stagnant as the University implemented a new ticket reservation system for students. Previously, students could walk in to a game with their student ID, no reservation required.

An early look at Syracuse

Given that the Orange are 1-2 (0-2 in ACC play), it is particularly surprising that the Cavaliers have the ACC's top 7:30 slot. Here are the other conference games for week six:

North Carolina at Pitt – Noon ET on ESPN or ESPN2

Wake Forest at NC State – Noon ET on The CW

Virginia Tech at California – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 or ACC Network

Duke at Georgia Tech – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 or ACC Network

Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

Syracuse at Virginia – 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Syracuse was expected to rebound this season, as rising star quarterback Steve Angeli returned from a season-ending injury. However, the Orange offense has been more responsible for its two defeats than the defense. Angeli has thrown five interceptions in just three games, and has been sacked eight times.

Before heading to Charlottesville, Syracuse travels to UConn Saturday for its final non-conference game.

Future primetime

Virginia will have at least one more primetime game this year, with an Oct. 23 date set for a 7 p.m. kickoff with Duke on ESPN. There is a strong likelihood that games against SMU and Virginia Tech are also in valuable broadcast slots.

If so, the Cavaliers would end up playing at least 75% of their regular season in primetime. Virginia continues to play in the national spotlight as the Cavaliers contend for an ACC championship.