Can Virginia rebound from Carolina heartbreak, or is it a sign of things to come?

Coach Tony Elliott stood at the podium, the same spot from Dec. 6, 2025. He once again answered questions, once again after a shocking upset loss at Bank of America Stadium. Although this one was undoubtedly less detrimental compared to the previous ACC Championship defeat in Charlotte, it was still a surprisingly poor showing by the Cavaliers.

Virginia is 13-4 in its past 17 games. Three of those losses were in the state of North Carolina. The other loss was to a team from North Carolina.

The Cavaliers are going to have some chances to address this issue. They already beat NC State, and they will also see both Duke and North Carolina at Scott Stadium this year. Then there is the lone trip back south to play at Wake Forest Oct. 31.

Virginia could sweep the four ACC teams from that state, but the Cavaliers are hoping for much more than that. They want the big one.

Alas, the only solution the Cavaliers can have is to keep winning, aiming for another chance to compete at Bank of America Stadium for this year’s ACC title game.

“I think the ultimate objective is to get back here in December,” Elliott said postgame. “So that's still out there. I told the team that their DNA is from a team last year that had a tough loss in the state of North Carolina early in the season, and then they went on a run to respond the right way.”

However, unlike the previous defeats in North Carolina, this one got ugly. Virginia trailed by more than 10 points for the first time since 2024 — capped off by a missed field goal by Will Bettridge and a turnover on downs.

On the subject of turnovers, the Cavaliers failed to force one for just the second time in their past 14 games. Virginia benefits significantly from turnovers, as one mistake takes away an opponent’s chance to score, and, in theory, the Cavaliers produce a long scoring drive that drains the clock and boosts their score.

But that didn’t happen Saturday.

Overall, Virginia’s offense (but mostly defense) played leagues below the standard they had set over the first two games of the 2026 season. There are some very explosive opponents on this schedule. There is no room for an off-day.

The Cavaliers host Delaware Saturday night at Scott Stadium. The Blue Hens have looked extremely impressive to start the year, and they may give Virginia a genuine scare. If the Cavaliers are to earn their way back to Charlotte, it starts by taking care of business next weekend.