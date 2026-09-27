Grading Every Virginia Position Group in Week 4 Win vs Delaware

Gameday at Scott Stadium has come and gone, and after reviewing the film, it is time to award position grades from Virginia's victory. Here is how each position performed Saturday night:

Quarterbacks: A+

Beau Pribula had one of the most efficient outings in the country this week. He completed 24 of his 28 attempts for 279 yards and four touchdowns, plus 32 rushing yards and another TD on the ground. He was as close to perfect as most quarterbacks get.

Behind him, Eli Holstein completed 75% of his passes — including a 74-yard touchdown to Josiah Abdullah.

Running backs: C+

The pass protection, lack of scoring and generally low impact bring this grade down. It isn't that the running backs were below average, they just did not make a difference in this game. Coach Tony Elliott said the game shifted away from them once Pribula caught fire. There were only three plays of 10-plus yards by Virginia's runners Saturday.

Wide receivers: A

Three different wideouts eclipsed the 80-yard mark, including a resounding breakout from Rico Flores Jr. with nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Kam Courtney also starred with four catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Factor in Abdullah's big sprint, and this was easily the best game of the season by Cavaliers receivers so far.

Tight ends: C-

Virginia tight ends accounted for just four catches and 26 yards. Again, their main contribution will be pass protection and run blocking. However, the run blocking was below average and the pass protection was inconsistent. This group remains a work in progress outside of Dakota Twitty's occasional receiving contributions.

Offensive line: C-

On paper, five sacks allowed and 2.9 yards per carry are truly mediocre. However, Elliott attributed some of that to running backs and tight ends, and the tape proves him right. This is the second game in a row that a usually-dominant offensive line looked mortal.

Defensive line: B+

The key to this performance was generating pressure. Virginia's defensive line did that, although it only accounted for 17 total tackles. Three timely sacks and making Delaware quarterbacks uncomfortable count for a lot.

Linebackers: B-

Virginia's linebackers were just fine. They did allow two huge rushing gains, but otherwise held their own and didn't let much action get behind them.

Defensive backs: A++

Delaware only threw for 71 yards on 27 passing attempts. That is a number so awful that it is unlikely to occur in fiction or video games. The Cavalier cornerbacks and safeties locked up the Blue Hens all evening, holding them to just two catches of more than seven yards.