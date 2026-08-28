Staff predictions — how will Virginia fare against NC State?
In this story:
The eve of gameday has arrived after an offseason odyssey. At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Virginia and NC State will battle for first place in the ACC. It is a high-stakes conference duel that will set the tone for the 2026 campaign.
Below, the Virginia On SI staff submitted their picks and forecast for the game.
Jackson Caudell: Virginia 24, NC State 21
Cavaliers control the tempo of the game on the ground, fifth-year quarterback Beau Pribula leads the way with two rushing TDs and UVA’s defense slows down junior quarterback CJ Bailey enough to get the big win to start the season.
Xander Tilock: Virginia 27, NC State 24
I’d like to play it safe and see how these 2026 Cavaliers perform. I think Virginia wins — size and experience are paramount — but there are questions about fourth-year linebacker Kam Robinson, second-year SPUR Corey Costner and the receiving room in terms of health.
For NC State, Bailey will keep things close and seriously test this Cavaliers defense. However, the Wolfpack supporting cast pales in comparison to an extremely deep Virginia team. Football is won not by the best players dominating, but by the "worst" players getting picked on all afternoon. The Cavaliers do not seem to have any clear weak spots.
Steve DeShazo: Virginia 31, NC State 24
A good offense is often the best defense, and it's in Virginia's best interest to control the line of scrimmage and the clock against a potent Wolfpack team and keep Bailey off the field.
Even if Rico Flores Jr. were playing, the Cavaliers would be best served running behind college football's most experienced offensive line. With Flores out, it makes even more sense to give Jekail Middlebrook, Xay Davis, Peyton Lewis and Xavier Brown plenty of carries against an NC State defense that wasn't all that good against the run a year ago and has several new starters.
Every minute Virginia's offense is on the field is a minute Bailey is off it. As the Cavaliers learned last year, he's a big (6-foot-6) threat with his strong arm and his quick feet. His offensive line isn't nearly as accomplished as Virginia's, which gives the Cavaliers a chance to pressure him — even if Robinson isn't at full speed (or on the field at all).
A sellout crowd should help Virginia's cause. But season openers are unpredictable, and Beau Pribula must take care of the ball to make sure Bailey doesn't spoil the Cavaliers' big plans.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell
Steve DeShazo spent 39 years as sports editor, reporter and columnist for The Free Lance-Star newspaper in Fredericksburg, Va. He has covered University of Virginia sports for more than four decades, dating to his undergraduate days in the 1980s when he crossed paths with Ralph Sampson. He currently resides with his wife Christine in Arlington, Va., where he enjoys live music, playing pickup basketball and walking his 100-pound dog, Bear.Follow SteveDeShazo1