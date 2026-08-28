How to Watch Virginia vs. NC State: TV Channel, Betting Odds, and More

Virginia is going to be playing in a pivotal ACC game in week zero, and it is arguably the game with the highest impact in college football's first weekend. UVA and NC State both have aspirations of being in Charlotte for the ACC Championship game, but the loser of this game is going to face an uphill battle to get there.

The Cavaliers were one of the best stories in the country last season. After not making a bowl game in the three previous seasons under Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers had one of the best seasons in school history, going 10-2 and making the ACC Championship game. They would go on to lose to Duke in overtime, costing themselves a spot in the College Football Playoff, but they would win the bowl game against Missouri and this team is experienced and ready to make another run at the ACC and the CFP.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, August 29

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Scott Stadium— Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Wes Durham, Max Browne

Betting Odds:

DraftKings Sportsbook lines for Virginia vs. NC State:

Spread: Virginia -4 (-105) | NC State +4 (-115)

Over/Under: 51.5

Moneyline: UVA -192 | NC State +160

Big Conference Matchup

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) reacts after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (not pictured) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I alluded to earlier, this is a big ACC conference game with a lot of stake. Neither Virginia or NC State faces Miami during the regular season, making their path to Charlotte more manageable than most in the ACC.

This is going to be the first chance that we get to see the new-look UVA offense. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings is still calling the plays for the Cavaliers, but they are not going to be the same kind of unit that they were last season.

Missouri transfer Beau Pribula is now taking over for Chandler Morris, and he is going to bring more of a running element to this offense. It would not surprise me if UVA gives Pribula a lot of carries on Saturday due to the Cavaliers having a bye week and then an FCS opponent in week two.

The running back group has gotten a lot of praise this fall camp and should be a focal point for UVA in this game and throughout the season. With the Cavaliers veteran offensive line, dual-threat QB, and talented RB rooms, this could be a lethal running attack for Virginia.

The questions on offense are coming to come at pass catcher. Virginia is missing its top receivers from last season and UCLA transfer Rico Flores Jr is out for this game.

Virginia is returning a veteran front seven, but this secondary is going to be tested in a big way by NC State quarterback CJ Bailey and this group of playmakers that the Wolfpack have.

This game was a thriller last season and NC State was able to come away with a win in Raleigh. This game has higher stakes and UVA has the home-field advantage. Will that result in a victory for Tony Elliott's team?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.