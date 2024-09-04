Hoos in the NFL: How to Watch Former Virginia Football Players in NFL Week 1
The 2024 National Football League season has arrived. Nine former Virginia football players are on active rosters to start the 2024 NFL season, while three more former Cavaliers are on reserve lists or practice squads. With the start of another exciting NFL season upon us, read below for information on when and how to watch all of the former UVA football players who are on active NFL rosters to begin the season.
Two games in week 1 of the NFL season will feature multiple former Cavaliers, as Olamide Zaccheaus will lead the Washington Commanders against Bryce Hall and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:25pm, while Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod will patrol the defensive secondary as safeties for the Cleveland Browns in their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25pm as well.
One other game of note is the Miami Dolphins hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1pm, a game that will see UVA's single-season leader in receiving yards and receptions Malik Washington make his NFL debut.
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Thursday, September 5th at 8:20pm | NBC/Peacock
UVA Football Alums: DE Brent Urban (Ravens)
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Brazil)
Friday, September 6th at 8:15pm | Peacock
UVA Football Alums: WR Dontayvion Wicks (Packers)
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, September 8th at 1pm | FOX
UVA Football Alums: S Joey Blount (Cardinals)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, September 8th at 1pm | CBS
UVA Football Alums: WR Malik Washington (Dolphins)
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, September 8th at 4:25pm | FOX
UVA Football Alums: S Juan Thornhill (Browns), S Rodney McLeod (Browns)
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, September 8th at 4:25pm | FOX
UVA Football Alums: WR Olamide Zaccheaus (Commanders), CB Bryce Hall (Buccaneers)
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Monday, September 9th at 8:20pm | ESPN/ABC
UVA Football Alums: OT Morgan Moses (Jets)
Virginia Football Alums on Reserve/Practice Squads
TE Jelani Woods - Colts (IR)
OL Chris Glaser - Bears (PS)
DE Charles Snowden - Raiders (PS)