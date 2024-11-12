Hoos in the NFL: Recapping NFL Week 10 for Former UVA Football Players
Week 10 of the NFL season saw four former Virginia football players see the field, while four other former Cavaliers were on a bye week. Let's check in to see how all of these former Wahoos and their respective teams fared in week 10 on this edition of Hoos in the NFL.
Malik Washington earned his first-career NFL start and had by far the best game of his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins in their victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, scoring his first-career touchdown on an end-around that he took 18 yards to the house, diving into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.
Washington also had a big play later in the game, hauling in a 17-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa as part of a drive that set up a pivotal field goal to give the Dolphins a two-score lead late in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Washington had three punt returns for 21 yards, including one that went for 12 yards. In total, Washington played 18 offensive snaps (34% of Miami's offensive snaps) and seven special teams snaps (25% of Miami's special teams snaps) and showed some of his dynamic speed to help the Dolphins snap a three-game losing streak by beating the Rams 23-15.
In the only game of the weekend to feature multiple Virginia football alums, Joey Blount and the Arizona Cardinals crushed the New York Jets 31-6. Blount played no defensive snaps and recorded no stats, but played 13 special teams snaps (72%) as the Cards dominated to improve to 6-4 on the season. On the other side, Morgan Moses played every offensive snap at right tackle for the seventh time this season, but the Jets failed to continue their momentum from their big win over the Houston Texans in week 9, losing in blowout fashion to drop to 3-7 on the year.
Olamide Zaccheaus made his third start of the season for the Washington Commanders in their 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It was a tough day for Zaccheaus, who had one reception on three targets for eight yards, but fumbled two punts, one of which he lost.
Brent Urban was out for the second game in a row after suffering a concussion in week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, but his Baltimore Ravens managed to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a 35-34 thriller on Thursday Night Football.
Two other former Cavaliers are on injured reserve, as Bryce Hall went down with an ankle injury in the season opener, but is eligible to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 1st, while Jelani Woods suffered a toe injury in preseason and was placed on season-ending IR.
Four different former Virginia football players were on a bye this week:
- Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod (Cleveland Browns)
- Dontayvion Wicks (Green Bay Packers)
- Charles Snowden (Seattle Seahawks)
