How to Watch and Listen to Virginia vs Missouri: Kickoff Time and TV Channel For The Gator Bowl

Today, Virginia wraps up its historic 2025 season with what they hope is a Gator Bowl win over Missouri. The Cavaliers are aiming to get their 11th win of the season today and shake off the disappointment of the ACC Championship loss to Duke.

Virginia will play in its first bowl game since the 2019 Orange Bowl against Florida. The Cavaliers were most recently bowl-eligible in 2021, but the Fenway Bowl against future ACC foe SMU was canceled due to COVID issues.

Saturday will be Virginia’s 22nd bowl game appearance and the third time UVA has been a participant in the Gator Bowl (1991, 2008, 2025).

Here is how you can watch and listen to today's game:

TV: ABC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Bob Wischusen, Play-By-Play

Louis Riddick, Analyst

Kris Budden, Sideline

VIRGINIA SPORTS RADIO NETWORK

John Freeman, Play-By-Play

Ahmad Hawkins, Analyst

Preston Willett, Sideline

Micah Haines, Engineer

Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM: 371 | SXM App: 371

Big Time Matchup

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott greets players during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One of the biggest questions surrounding this game is how Missouri is going to look with its starting quarterback Beau Pribula. True freshman Matt Zollers is going to start today for the Tigers and it will be his third start of the season.

Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside from when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%.

True freshman quarterback Matt Zollers is going to get the start for the Tigers in the bowl game. Zollers came in for Pribula when he went down in the loss to Vanderbilt and started two games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State. In the loss to the Aggies, Zollers finished 7-22 for 77 yards. In the win over the Bulldogs, Zollers finished 8-15 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. It will be his third career start.

“We’re grateful for another opportunity to finish what has been such a special season for this program, the players, staff, alumni, donors and UVA fans,” Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott said. “We want to send off our seniors, who have given everything to this program, the right way and that will be our focus going into this final game.”

The Cavaliers reached 10 wins for only the second time in program history, matching the 1989 team for the school record. UVA finished alone atop the ACC regular season standings for the first time ever and clinched a berth in the ACC Championship game for the second time since game’s inception in 2005. Going into bowl season, Virginia is ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 19 in the week 16 College Football Playoff rankings.

Virginia will square off against Missouri for only the second time in program history. The only other meeting took place in 1973 in Columbia, MO. Virginia will play an SEC opponent for the first time since the 2023 season opener against Tennessee.