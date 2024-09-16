Hoos in the NFL: Recapping NFL Week 2 for Former Virginia Football Players
Let's check in on all the former Virginia football players who saw the field in week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.
After a rough season-opening performance down in Brazil, Dontayvion Wicks bounced back in a big way for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, catching a 14-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Malik Willis, who stepped in for the injured Jordan Love. Willis has struggled in his career, but connected with Wicks for his first-career touchdown pass. It was the only touchdown the Packers scored in the game, but they still managed to win, beating the Indianapolis Colts 16-10. Wicks was targeted four times, recording three receptions for 26 yards and the 14-yard score.
Olamide Zaccheaus hauled in three catches on three targets for 14 yards to help the Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 21-18 on Sunday. The Giants scored three touchdowns and the Commanders scored zero, but Washington kicked seven field goals and won the game at the buzzer.
Rounding out the former Cavalier wide receivers in the NFL, Miami Dolphins rookie receiver Malik Washington missed his second-straight game and has still yet to make his NFL debut as he continues to deal with a quadricep injury. His next opportunity to make his debut will be in week 3 on the road at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 22nd.
Speaking of injuries, the Cleveland Browns placed former Wahoo safety Juan Thornhill on the Injured Reserve after he injured his calf in the season opener. Thornhill had played 60 of Cleveland's 63 defensive snaps against the Cowboys, but sadly injured the same calf he injured last season.
Thornhill's injury resulted in more playing time for fellow former Virginia safety Rodney McLeod, who played 32 defensive snaps (53.3% of Cleveland's defensive snaps) and 16 special teams snaps and recorded three total tackles to help the Browns pick up their first win of the season, an 18-13 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Charles Snowden was on the active roster of the Las Vegas Raiders for the second-straight week. After making his first-career NFL tackle, Snowden made another tackle this week and played 27 defensive snaps (41.5%) and eight special teams snaps (24.2%) to help the Raiders upset the Baltimore Ravens on the road 26-23.
Another former Cavalier defensive end was playing in that game on the other side. Brent Urban was inactive in week 1, but made his 2024 debut for the Ravens against the Raiders. Though he played just nine defensive snaps (14.3%) and seven special teams snaps (21.2%), Urban posted three tackles, including two solo stops.
Safety Joey Blount played eight defensive snaps (15.4%) and 15 special teams snaps (60%) to help the Arizona Cardinals rout the Los Angeles Rams 41-10 on Sunday.
Morgan Moses played every offensive snap at right tackle for the New York Jets for the second week in a row, helping Aaron Rodgers and company earn their first win of the season, defeating the Titans 24-17 in Tennessee.
There are now three former UVA football players on the Injured Reserve:
- Safety Juan Thornhill (Browns) - injured in week 1
- Cornerback Bryce Hall (Buccaneers) - injured in week 1
- Tight End Jelani Woods (Colts) - injured in preseason
