Hoos in the NFL: Recapping Week 11 for Former UVA Football Players
Week 11 of the NFL season saw eight former Virginia football players see the field, while one other former Cavalier was on a bye week. Let's check in to see how all of these former Wahoos and their respective teams fared in week 11 on this edition of Hoos in the NFL.
Malik Washington was targeted three times by Tua Tagovailoa in the passing game and caught all three of those passes for 11 total receiving yards in the Miami Dolphins' 34-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Washington also had one rushing attempt for seven yards and one punt return for zero yards. In total, Washington played 27 offensive snaps (40% of Miami's offensive snaps) and seven special teams snaps (30%) for the Dolphins, who won their second game in a row to improve to 4-6 on the season.
Also playing in that game on the other side was former UVA defensive end Charles Snowden, who got his sixth start of the season and recorded three total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in the Raiders' loss. Snowden played 46 defensive snaps (68%) and 13 special teams snaps (57%). Las Vegas has lost six games in a row to drop to 2-8 overall, but Snowden is having a solid season, amassing 28 total tackles, 11 solo stops, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended.
Olamide Zaccheaus was targeted twice and caught one pass for 10 yards in the Washington Commanders' 26-18 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. He also had two punt returns for seven yards, playing 28 offensive snaps (42%) and three special teams snaps (11%).
Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod Jr. continued to patrol the defensive secondary for the Cleveland Browns, who fell to the New Orleans Saints 35-14 this week to drop to 2-8 overall. Thornhill made five tackles and played 23 defensive snaps (38%) and five special teams snaps (20%), while McLeod had no defensive stats, but played 27 defensive snaps (45%) and 15 special teams snaps (60%).
Morgan Moses played all 51 offensive snaps at right tackle for the New York Jets, who suffered a tough 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jets have lost seven of their last eight games, are 1-5 since firing head coach Robert Saleh, and are now 3-8 on the season.
Brent Urban returned to the field after missing the last two games with a concussion and made two tackles while playing 28 defensive snaps (36%) and seven special teams snaps (24%), but the Baltimore Ravens fell to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers 18-16 on Sunday. With the loss, the Ravens are now 7-4 overall and trail the Steelers (8-2) for first place in the AFC North.
It's been a slow few weeks for Dontayvion Wicks, who had one target, zero receptions, and played only 16 offensive snaps (35%) for the Green Bay Packers in their 20-19 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Packers are 7-3 and solidly in the NFC Playoff picture, but it seems Wicks may be the odd man out in Green Bay's wide receiver picture.
Joey Blount and the Arizona Cardinals were idle this week.
Two other former Cavaliers are on injured reserve, as Bryce Hall went down with an ankle injury in the season opener, but is eligible to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 1st, while Jelani Woods suffered a toe injury in preseason and was placed on season-ending IR.
