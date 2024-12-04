Hoos in the NFL: Recapping Week 13 for Former UVA Football Players
Week 13 of the NFL season saw eight former Virginia football players see the field. Let's check in to see how all of these former Cavaliers and their respective teams fared in week 13 on this edition of Hoos in the NFL.
in a battle between the two most recent NFL Draft picks to come out of the University of Virginia, Dontayvion Wicks and the Green Bay Packers defeated Malik Washington's Miami Dolphins 30-17 on Thanksgiving night.
Wicks earned his second start of the season, and first since week 5, and bounced back from an early drop to record four receptions (second-most in a game this season) on five targets for 30 receiving yards, his most in a game since week 7. He played 48 offensive snaps (89% of Green Bay's offensive snaps) and one special teams snap, as the Packers improved to 9-3 to keep pace in the incredibly tough NFC North. Green Bay is in third place with that record, but in good position to make the playoffs.
On the other side, it was a tough night all the way around for the Dolphins, but especially so for Malik Washington, who muffed a punt very early in the game, leading to a Packers touchdown three plays later. Washington did his best to atone for his costly mistake, notching a 30-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, a 28-yard return in the third quarter, and a 31-yard return in the fourth. The early error was a tough look, but Washington still totaled 108 return yards on four kick returns and had two catches for eight yards on a season-high four targets for the Dolphins, who had their three-game winning streak snapped in the loss.
Olamide Zaccheaus caught all three passes that came his way for 14 receiving yards and also returned three punts for 18 yards in the Washington Commanders' blowout 42-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Zaccheaus played 20 offensive snaps (35%) and four special teams snaps for the Commanders, who snapped a three-game losing skid to move to 8-5 on the season.
Morgan Moses exited the New York Jets' 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a shoulder injury, but was able to return. He played 17 offensive snaps (25%) in the loss, breaking a streak of six-consecutive games in which Moses played every single one of the Jets' offensive snaps at right tackle. Even with his limited snaps, Moses was still one of the highest-graded players in week 13 for the Jets, who suffered their ninth loss in the last 10 games to drop to 3-9.
The Las Vegas Raiders became the latest team to barely lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, falling 19-17 at Arrowhead on Friday night. Charles Snowden recorded no defensive stats for the first time all season and played just 15 defensive snaps (21%) and six special teams snaps (19%). The Raiders are now 2-10 on the year.
Brent Urban recorded two total tackles, including one solo stop, in the Baltimore Ravens' 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Urban played 20 defensive snaps (36%) and six special teams snaps (18%) for the Ravens, who dropped to 8-5 this season.
Joey Blount played one defensive snap and 21 special teams snaps, but recorded no stats in the Arizona Cardinals' 23-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Cards are now 6-6, but still very much in the race for the NFC West title.
Juan Thornhill went down with a calf injury in practice last Monday and did not play in the Cleveland Browns' 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Rodney McLeod Jr. recorded one tackle and one pass defensed in 38 defensive snaps (58%) for the Browns, who put up a good fight against the Broncos, but ultimately fell to 3-9 on the season.
Two other former Cavaliers are on injured reserve, as Bryce Hall went down with an ankle injury in the season opener, while Jelani Woods suffered a toe injury in preseason and was placed on season-ending IR.
