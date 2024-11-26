Hoos in the NFL: Recapping Week 12 for Former UVA Football Players
Week 12 of the NFL season saw eight former Virginia football players see the field, while one other former Cavalier was on a bye week. Let's check in to see how all of these former Wahoos and their respective teams fared in week 12 on this edition of Hoos in the NFL.
The Cleveland Browns pulled a big upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, playing through a snowstorm and knocking off the Steelers 24-19. Juan Thornhill had seven tackles, including five solo stops, and made a big third down stop as well as a nice chase-down tackle on Justin Fields to prevent a touchdown in Cleveland's win. Rodney McLeod Jr. added three tackles, including two solo stops. Thornhill played 33 defensive snaps (48% of Cleveland's defensive snaps) and McLeod played 38 defensive snaps (55%) and both players also played some special teams snaps in the victory.
Malik Washington tallied one reception for one yard on two targets, rushed one time for two yards, and returned two punts for 15 yards for the Miami Dolphins in their 34-15 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Washington played 23 offensive snaps (34%) and eight special teams snaps (29%) for the Dolphins, who won their third game in a row to improve to 5-6 on the season.
The Green Bay Packers posted a 38-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to move to 8-3 overall, but Dontayvion Wicks once again was not featured prominently in the Green Bay passing game. Wicks played 28 offensive snaps (39% of Green Bay's offensive snaps) and caught one pass on two targets for 25 yards.
Thanksgiving Day will see Dontayvion Wicks and the Green Bay Packers hosting Malik Washington and the Miami Dolphins in the final game of the day at Lambeau Field.
The Washington Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 34-26 in a wild finish that saw a combined 41 points scored in the last eight minutes of the game. Olamide Zaccheaus had one reception on one target for eight yards and also returned a punt for 19 yards for Washington. Zaccheaus played 24 offensive snaps (34%) and six special teams snaps (16%) for the Commanders, who suffered their third loss in a row to drop to 7-5 on the season.
Charles Snowden posted one solo tackle and one pass deflection for the Las Vegas Raiders in their 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos. Snowden made the most of his limited time on the field, playing just 12 defensive snaps (18%) and seven special teams snaps (21%).
Joey Blount posted no defensive stats, but played five defensive snaps (8%) and 18 special teams snaps (75%) for the Arizona Cardinals in their 16-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday's game marked the third time this season that Blount has played snaps on defense for the Cards.
Brent Urban recorded one tackle and played 10 defensive snaps (14%) and six special teams snaps (22%) for the Baltimore Ravens in their 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. With their victory in the Harbaugh Bowl, the Ravens are now 8-4 on the season.
Morgan Moses and the New York Jets were on a bye week in week 12.
Two other former Cavaliers are on injured reserve, as Bryce Hall went down with an ankle injury in the season opener, while Jelani Woods suffered a toe injury in preseason and was placed on season-ending IR.
